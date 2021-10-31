Meet the two brothers of actress Jennifer Aniston | Celebs | Actresses | Hollywood actors nnda nnlt | CHEKA

Jennifer Aniston is a famous Hollywood actress who gained worldwide recognition playing Rachel Green on the television series “Friends,” which opened her way to the film industry, where she has stood out for her good performances. Although the life of the producer and director of the seventh art is also known in the entertainment world, few know that she has two brothers.

Next, we will tell you who are these close relatives of the actor that nobody, or almost nobody, knew about; so pay close attention.

THE UNKNOWN BROTHERS OF JENNIFER ANISTON

To know who are the siblings of the actress born on February 11, 1969, we must let you know that she was born into a family of actors: John Aniston and Nancy Dow were her parents. Before they met her mother had been married to the conductor and pianist Jack Melick, with whom she had a son whom she named John, her older brother.

His other brother was born several decades after his parents divorced.. Alex Aniston is the name of his younger brother, fruit of his father’s relationship with his current wife Sherry Rooney.

WHAT DO JENNIFER ANISTON’S BROTHERS DO?

JOHN MELICK

John Melick, Jennifer Aniston’s older brother, was born on June 6, 1959 and works in the film industry, not as an actor but as an assistant director and production supervisor on projects such as “My Life in Palos Verdes” and “Christmas in Palm Springs ”.

When the actress’s mother passed away in 2016, it was only learned of her existence, as they shared a statement with Us Weekly: “With great sadness, my brother John [Melick] and I announce the passing of our mother, Nancy Dow. She was 79 years old and has passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends, after battling a long illness. We ask that our family’s privacy be respected as we mourn our loss, ”he wrote.

ALEX ANISTON

Alex Aniston, younger brother of the actress, was born on May 2, 1989. He is not immersed in the world of acting, it is only known that he likes to enjoy life and is very creative. A friend described him as someone who “was interested in things like animal skulls”, although he did not know what exactly he did with them, in addition to liking to build bicycles with other parts of this vehicle.

He has two children, the result of his relationship with his now ex-partner Adriane Hallek. It is said that he does not have a good relationship with the actor and that they have not spoken for years.