Meet Sylvester Stallone’s mansion that nobody wants to buy – Publimetro Chile

Sylvester Stallone has become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, with an extensive fortune that he has decided to invest in indulging in some luxuries, including a mansion he owns in Beverly Park, in Los Angeles, California.

What is striking is that the artist has wanted to say goodbye to this property, on several occasions, but has not been able to find a buyer.

The first time he put it up for sale was in January 2020, for the amount of $ 130 million dollars, a large figure that caused no one to want to acquire it.

The following month, he decided to lower it to $ 110 million and by May he reduced it again to $ 85.

Stallone recalled it from the market and, earlier this year, tried to sell it again.

According to information from TMZ, the artist realized that it was a good time to bid, but did not get the result he expected.

“The real estate market in SoCal is hotter than ever, and homes in gated communities are priced too high. So, this time… it’s a very good bet that someone buys it, ”reported the portal.

It should be noted that the mansion was built by the actor himself, in 1994, with the help of the architect Edward Granzbac.

It has an area of ​​21 thousand square feet and the land measures 3.5 acres.

Inside, it has eight bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, three half bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, dining room, living room, main room, TV room, family room, cinema room, games room, bar, library, office , among other amenities.

The eight car garage includes an art studio. The backyard is huge with a large patio and an infinity pool and spa. The balconies and terraces overlook the scenic space from above.

And as the main piece of the construction, there is a life-size statue of Rocky Balboa.

Outside, it has a two-story guest house with green areas, terraces, a swimming pool, and a spa area.

No other Beverly Park property has the qualities of the Sylvester mansion.

Although nobody has wanted to acquire the property due to the high cost and that the maintenance also turns out to be somewhat high.

Also, only a couple of houses are offered for more than $ 100 million in Southern California.

There it shines inside

On the YouTube channel of Tri-Blend Media, a real estate company that shares images of the properties it offers, a video was shared with all aspects of Sylvester Stallone’s house.

The reactions of the fans were immediate and the majority showed their admiration for the size of the interpreter’s mansion.