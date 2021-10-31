McDonald’s McRib back for its 40th anniversary

Getty A sign stands outside the McDonald’s restaurant on February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California

Lovers of McDonald’s iconic McRib sandwich, your day is yet to come and at Right Now, we can’t wait to be among the first to bring you this good news. The largest fast food chain in the world, McDonald’s, has officially announced that in all restaurants in the United States, starting this Monday, November 1, the famous sandwich will return for a limited time McRib.

But what is the reason for the return? Well, the popular sandwich is back on the menu, with the goal of celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2021. The McRib first made its official regional appearance in 1981 in Kansas City, Kansas. From there, the following year, it was officially launched at the national level, achieving over time, having a great boom in the population, being one of the most iconic sandwiches during the cold season. By becoming a sensation, I managed to reach countries like Germany, New Zealand and France. Therefore, thousands of people through social networks have asked for the return of the delicious sandwich.

The statement reads:

The McRib started out as a regional favorite after its 1981 debut in Kansas City, Kansas and launched into international fandom when it was combined with the promotion of a major movie, along with innovations like McRib Jr. The rise of the internet and the emergence of social media solidified McRib’s iconic status. The love of spicy sandwiches connected fans online, and tools like the “McRib Locator” allowed even more people to join the frenzy.

According to statements quoted by USA Today, Mike Bullington, McDonald’s senior archives manager, said in a statement that “in the 1980s, the masterminds behind McDonald’s food innovation had a truly unique idea: an undeniably delicious sandwich. that could be enjoyed during the colder seasons. Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or a newbie, there is no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it. “

Furthermore, he added:

The spicy and tempting sandwich you’ve been waiting for all year is almost back! Legendary McRib will make his triumphant return to McDonald’s menus in the US this fall; You can grab the mouth-watering sandwich starting November 1 for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

turn on ur notifications for the most important announcement tmrw – McDonald’s (@McDonalds) September 29, 2021

What’s in a McRib?

The iconic iconic barbecue sandwich will return to participating restaurants across the country on November 1 Barbecue returning to participating restaurants nationwide on November 1, became famous among ‘old school’ for its unmistakable taste. But, for the new generations who have not yet tried a McRib, and do not know why it is so popular, here we tell you what the sandwich contains.

It became a fan favorite thanks to the unmistakable flavor of seasoned boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce and topped with sliced ​​onions and dill pickles, bringing that homemade muffin flavor.

But that is not all. For the 40th anniversary, the company has decided to promote the return of the pork sandwich, reviving its exquisite McRib sandwich as an NFT, that is, digital versions of the iconic sandwich. And not only that, give these pieces from the official Twitter account to 10 fans, who will be selected on November 12.

The statement reads:

For the first time in the US, McDonald’s is creating a limited number of NFTs to celebrate McRib’s 40th anniversary. For those who are new to the world of NFTs (like us), they are non-fungible tokens – unique pieces of virtual art that cannot be duplicated. Our McRib NFTs are digital versions of the fan favorite sandwich, almost as spicy as McRib himself, and we’ll be gifting them to some lucky fans on Twitter starting November 1.

How to enter the raffle for a McRib?

McDonald’s has announced that it will give away the first ten NFTs: “digital versions of the fan favorite sandwich, almost as hot as McRib himself. The raffle begins this Monday, November 1, 2021 and will work as follows, as explained by the candena:

“To enter and have a chance to win, be sure to follow @McDonalds on Twitter and retweet the giveaway invitation tweet anytime between November 1 and November 7 from your public account. By November 12, we will select 10 fans who will receive the exclusive McRib NFT to add to their personal collection and enjoy even when it is not on the menu.

With McRib NFT, you’ll never have to say goodbye to the sandwich you love again. Whether you get one or not, be sure to enjoy McRib IRL’s legendary barbecue spiciness once it hits participating restaurants nationwide starting November 1 for a limited time. ”

The sandwich is only offered for a limited time at participating venues, officially starting Monday, November 1, after a while they will be removed from the menu until further notice.

McRib

