Mbappé puts a surprise condition to sign with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé has already expressed a desire for the future and will put it under contract to fulfill it. Real Madrid takes note.

In recent days, it has been known one of the biggest dreams of Kylian Mbappé for your career. In relation to this, it will everything possible to be able to fulfill it so I have to put it in a contract and that’s your idea. So, both Real Madrid What Paris Saint-Germain They must be attentive to this special request from the young Frenchman.

Real Madrid must be very attentive. Mbappé’s claim could be translated into a clause, which the Spanish team itself must comply with to satisfy what may be its next figure. It should be remembered that the ‘meringues’ are favorites to stay with their signing, unless Paris Saint-Germain can convince him to renew contract.

Whatever the case, the signing of Mbappé’s new contract could include a condition for the team that convinces him. And this has to do with the recent letter that he showed a few days ago in the newspaper L’Equipe. There he expressed his great desire to be in the next Olympic Games, which will take place in your city, Paris, in 2024. So he said:

When you see what the French teams achieved … We won in volleyball, in handball, we were finalists in basketball against the United States … I hope to live that and do the same in 2024 with a team that brings together the best players of the moment .

In this sense, in a recent interview that Fayza lamari, Mbappé’s mother, offered to the readers of Le Parisien made it clear that her son’s wish will be in writing in his next contract. “That will be written in your contract. Then they will have to select you. The Games are held in his hometown. PSG is not against letting him go“, assured his mother, who is in the plan that Kylian continues in the Parisian group.

However, the decision will be made by Mbappé himself and if Real Madrid is his next destination, then he must clarify his idea when accepting the possible offer offered by Florentino Pérez.