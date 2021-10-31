Matías Almeyda, on Newcastle’s radar after Saudi fund investment

After last October 20 the Newcastle united confirmed the departure of Steve Bruce As a team coach, on the ‘table’ are the names of coaches of the stature of Unai Emery, Roberto Martínez, Gerrard and Paulo Fonseca; However, during the last few hours an old acquaintance from the Liga MX, Matías Almeyda.

According to the Italian newspaper, tuttomercatoweb.com, the extimonel of the Chivas It is in the interest of the Premier League club, so they would have already probed his availability.

It is important to mention that the ‘Pelado’ would be willing to ‘change of scene’, because next November his contract with him ends San Jose Earthquakes and the scale indicates that it does not intend to renew.

NEWCASTLE STARTS NEW PROJECT

After a ‘gray’ year for the markets due to the health emergency of the Covid-19, and after overcoming a series of disputes for alleged ‘piracy’, the authorities of the Premier League they approved the Newcastle its sale to ‘Public Investment Fund (PIF)‘ from Saudi Arabia.

The transaction commanded by the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, at 300 million pounds, allows the ‘Magpies‘join the prestigious club of millionaires among which stand out the PSG or Manchester City, placing themselves among the teams with the highest capital in the market, so they will be candidates to lift the league title and the Champions.

