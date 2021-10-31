Matías Almeyda is on Newcastle’s radar; And Chivas?

Editorial Mediotiempo

The name of Matías Almeyda begins to haunt the bench of the new millionaire world soccer team: NewcastleAnd it is that once the British ceased to Steve BruceThey have started their machinery to look for DT and that is where the opportunity for the Argentine arises.

According to the Tuttomercato portal, the Peeled Almeyda is in the deck of options of the Magpies, along with strategists such as Unai emery, Roberto Martinez, Steven Gerrard and Paulo fonseca.

The portal explains that the leaders of the Newcastle would have had contact with the close circle of the Argentine to know his availability, added to the fact that for the Bare it would be a great challenge to become a coach in European football.

This coincides with that Almeyda unveiled a few days ago that will define his future in the coming weeks, once it was confirmed that the San Jose Earthquakes will not be in the finals of the MLS, so once the regular phase of the tournament is over, they will define what to do.

However, the Almeyda has also been linked to Chivas, a club with which he was already champion and which is currently looking for a strategist, so in case he emigrates to the Premier League the tapatíos will have a new option.