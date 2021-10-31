Marvel was concerned about Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America the First Avenger It was the first Marvel Studios movie that is not currently set, and that was a concern to the studio’s advisers.

For Marvel Studios advisers there was an internal resistance in which Captain America the First Avenger out of date, according to Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, in The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Abrams Books.

According to the book, there were people inside Marvel studios That put a lot of pressure so that it was not set in the 40’s and that it be established today. What would have meant that Captain America the First Avenger it was a different story than what hit theaters. Kevin Feige fought to create the origin of Captain America during World War II and the film managed to gross 370 million dollars. It is not a very high number, but I certainly create enough expectation for fans to want to see the character again in The Avengers 2012.

But it wasn’t just the WWII setting that was of concern, the advisers were also concerned about how commercial the film would be, specifically marketing-wise, and whether children would be interested in buying toys. based on the 1940s. Feige, in turn, came up with an idea using a more modern Marvel story device that would make the era more interesting to younger Marvel fans.

“I thought, ‘The Red Skull can use the Cosmic Cube to make all these cool and advanced weapons and vehicles.'”Feige said. So it’s a WWII movie, but you have these upgraded motorcycles and tanks and Hydra soldiers shooting blue energy that you’ve never seen before. I remember getting in my car and saying, ‘This is how we can do it.’

The story of the first avenger

Set in 1942, Captain America the First Avenger 2011 told the story of the young but sickly Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, who volunteers in Dr. Abraham Erskine’s experimental super soldier program. The successful experiment transforms Rogers into a unique soldier with enhanced physical abilities who ultimately adopts the identity of Captain America and fights alongside the Howling Commandoes against Hydra.

However, in 1945, Captain America suffers that fateful accident that plunges him into the Arctic Ocean and in a state of suspended animation for decades. He finally awakens in the present day, taking the character back to modern times as a founding member of The Avengers by Nick Fury, and sidestepping any other concerns about a 1940s setting.

The movie proved to be a huge box office success, and it wasn’t Marvel Studios’ last period piece, Captain Marvel of 2019 was established in 1995. Black widow of this year, although it took place in more recent times, took place before the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Did you like Captain America: The First Avenger? The film can currently be seen on the Disney Plus streaming platform.