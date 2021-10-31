Mallorca – Sevilla was less seen than a chapter of The Simpsons

The invisible League of Javier Tebas it is setting records … but on the bottom. The matches of the Spanish championship still do not hook people and on matchday 11 it was shown again that football does not shoot. And it is that the Mallorca – Seville was less seen than a chapter of The Simpsons and a replacement film, Escape plan.

The duel that the Majorca Against one of the candidates for the title like Sevilla, it was seen by only 43,000 spectators, establishing a Pyrrhic 0.4% share. These data were far surpassed by a chapter of The Simpsons, which was seen by 46,000 and the movie Escape Plan. The feature film starring Sylvester Stallone it had a total audience of 48,000 viewers and had a 0.5% share.

Needless to say, the duel of the Euroleague that pitted Zenit against him Real Madrid it had more audience than the invisible League party of Thebes. The victory of Real Madrid of Pablo Laso in Russian territory it had a total of 56,000 spectators.

Real Madrid and Barcelona save audiences

Real Madrid and Barcelona they returned to save audiences on matchday 11 of Liga Santander. The duel played by the white team against Osasuna was seen by more than 900,000 viewers (813,000 on one channel plus 109,000 on the other) and Rayo – Barcelona by 699,000. A few digits that continue to show that Florentino Pérez was right when he stated that football only seduces through big games.