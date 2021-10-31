Lucas Source: “You need a job to teach” – 10/31/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

When the interview ends, Margot — 90 years old, pink wool jacket, short gray hair that brushes her ears, hunched back — bangs on the glass and black wood door in The Obrería, the cooking school of Lucas Font and ask for a glass of water. With the cardboard glass full, he walks slowly towards his folding chair arranged in the shadow of the corner of Pérez Castellanos and Sarandí. He sits down and puts the glass on the floor. “It’s for the dog. The dog is hers. They live here, in the building across the street and they always come downstairs. It is like an eminence of the Old City. I think that for those things I like this place and I feel like I belong ”, says Lucas Fuente, the pastry chef, and adds something else about the community and about old age that does not get to be in the audio of the interview. The old age has to do with his memories and the environment in which he grew up.

When he talks about that, Lucas’s eyes are like two foggy glasses about to explode. He looks away from the window. He makes a second of silence as if to adjust the knot in his chest and says that he grew up in Tigre, Argentina. But not in the Tigre of now, but one that was a “town”, with dirt streets and no drinking water, through which the water carrier passed. One in which he played cooking and made dishes with flowers, water, grass and earth.

And then he remembers the smell of the stews or the barbecue or the “delicious” syrup-filled cakes or the fried cakes that his grandfather “Abo” made. Tona, the grandmother, was not a good cook, but it seems that the noodles were delicious and that was her special menu for the weekends.

“At that time there was no talk of salt problems. My grandfather made bread with pork rinds with plenty of salt and I remember eating it in the afternoon while the three of us played cards ”.

Lucas has a tear that he immediately catches with his hand — he has a watermelon tattooed on his wrist. “I’m 39 years old now, and yet the feelings don’t go away.”

“Was the kitchen your way of communicating with your grandfather?”

– I saw. Because he wasn’t much of a talk. Before, especially the country people (he was from Entre Ríos) and the men were not very expressive. They had to have a macho posture. He wasn’t talking so much then. But later you understand that sensitivity was transmitted through that kitchen. Instead of taking a nap, she started making cupcakes.

The Cook I could say that it was there, in his childhood home, that his vocation was awakened. I could say that it was there, watching his grandfather and father cook, that he knew that what he wanted to do with his life was to spend his days and nights in front of the burners. But no. It wasn’t there.

The rooting

The local of La Obrería – “the first participatory kitchen space in Uruguay”, says Lucas; see box — it seems to be the opposite of that mud and the flowers and the grass and the water in Tigre. Tidy and urban, the center of it all is the multi-meter white island that runs the length of the living room. Above, a neat row of sets of enameled bowls with ingredients inside signal that the next class is starting soon. The kitchen is not an exclusive place for the chef there. No, there, the one who enters has to put on his jean apron because he also has to cook. They give workshops and once in a while – they advertise it on Instagram – they have brunch Saturdays for anyone who wants to go sit down and eat.

“But the axis is the gastronomic training of the public,” says Lucas. “We here teach from the trade and from the experience. That is where one learns the most and can communicate and transfer others. You need to have burned your hands, you need to have peeled 100 kilos of potato to teach ”.

Neat and urban, that corner of warm light between dark and reddish walls is now his place of belonging, like Montevideo.

Before moving to Uruguay, he had a pastry shop in Recoleta, Buenos Aires. He did not feel comfortable in that city. “I had not traveled much or very often to Montevideo, but I always liked it. The people, the attitude, that town that still breathes despite being a capital and a large city. You still breathe simplicity and that was what attracted me the most. There was also the possibility of You will return to me (the chocolate shop that he has with his partner). I started playing with the chocolates and doing new things and without looking for it they got closer. Today I am super happy. I’m leaving for 15 days and already miss. I don’t have the longing to go back somewhere. No. Today I feel that this is my place ”.

And here (with Planeta) he has published his books Simple (2018) and Caramel cookies (2021), and has made a place on Channel 10.

Before trying Buenos Aires, Lucas spent his youth in Rio de Janeiro. There he worked in a restaurant where Madonna, Tom Cruise or Hugh Jackman went and learned, in depth, what it was the life of the cook. He came to work between 15 and 16 hours. He knew what it was like to squat something quick to continue cooking for others.

“I was doing well in the restaurant, they paid me well. All great. But a month after arriving I wanted to return because I missed. Then I agreed with Dolli Irigoyen, I told her what was wrong with me and because of her words I was still there: ‘You are young. Forget everything, cook and enjoy. I listened to him and relaxed. It was like fate, because if it weren’t for that, I would have left earlier. I believe in destiny, but also in hard work. Not to stay with your arms crossed waiting ”.

“Did you always want to be a cook?”

“I wanted to be many things: architect, veterinarian, doctor, pharmaceutical engineer, broadcaster, investigator of crimes like those on television” until I knew there were corpses involved. They gave me a vocational test and the artistic side came out. Until one day, watching a cooking show on television, I said: why not this?

Lucas says that it was just decided at a time when they did not take you in any kitchen without previous studies and that to study “a fortune would come out.” So he worked part-time in a call center and with what he earned he gave him just enough to pay for his classes. He also cooked at hamburger and hot dog stands and another where he had to make pop and cotton candy. “They worked out well for me,” he smiles. “I always worked and always tried to be the best at what I did. If he had to peel potatoes, he wanted to be the quickest and most neat. Afterwards, possibilities arose ”.

Sweet

While his book Alfajores seeks to give this River Plate dessert a “cultural elevation” – “We have the classic that does not exist in any other part of the world and, nevertheless, we have forgotten it,” he says -, with Simple he wanted to banish fears (and myths) generated by sweets. He, who failed pastry making when he graduated and who today, after shaking off his own fears, is one of the renowned pastry chefs in the city, admits: “We are very afraid of pastry because it is very technical, very precise. But you can cheer yourself up without the need for so much technique and with little. I knew I wanted to be a pastry chef, but I was not encouraged. I had respect for him and saw him as something far away ”.

—And is there a sweet recipe that to this day you try and try and it doesn’t come out?

—Yes, although it may not seem like it, the tartine (the inverted apple pie) is something that costs me a lot. I swear. If I have to do it, I do it, but I try to avoid it because it gives me something that I know. It happens to all chefs and pastry chefs that there are days when you wake up with nothing coming out and it happens, I don’t know why. But with this recipe it happens to me that I already have a bit of a quarrel with him.

If you imagine your life in retirement, when in a few more decades your body and head ask you to stop, you can’t help but look behind the burners. “In a house far from the city, cooking and cooking. What you want. And opening the doors on a daily basis so that they can eat what I cook. I can’t imagine without cooking. And if she were reincarnated as a bee, she would be the cook of the honeycomb ”.

His things

Osvaldo gross

The chef Osvaldo Gross – who will be in La Obrería shortly – was his reference in terms of pastry. “Osvaldo was the one who brought me closer to the sweet world and the one who transmitted all that passion to me a bit. It was there that I realized that in reality it is not as complicated as one thinks ”.

A memory

After loved ones, alfajor was the first thing that came to mind when he lived far from the Río de la Plata. In addition, it is the one that he remembers as his favorite childhood treat. “I always had it in my backpack for school. Of dulce de leche and snow. We thought it was healthier for not being made of chocolate ”.