LoL: The mistake hated by all that appeared in the Worlds 2021 and could change the game

One of the areas for improvement of League of Legends The one Riot Games has put the most effort into is clarity. The developer has carried out modifications in the visual effects of many champions very recently and is increasingly being watched with respect to these types of situations. However, and although the current work is progressing at a good pace, the company was not so careful in previous years and still carries many problems from the past.

The skill glitch that could change a Worlds game

If these types of situations that affect League of Legends are so worrying, it is because they can have a serious effect on competitive play, making players making mistakes that shouldn’t take place. In the worst case, they even change the results of the games or generate a certain feeling of injustice among the fans, as has happened in the semifinal of the Worlds 2021 in which DWG KIA and T1 were measured.

It was in the first game of the series when the match was on relative equality that Canna (Jayce) received a pin from Beryl (Jhin) thanks to the Deadly Bloom. The problem with this situation is that the ability seems to have no impact on the player, who stepped to the side to try to dodge her.

One of the most unfair plays of the Worlds semifinals

The play could have been completely different. Although low on health, the player could have been cured by taking advantage of the jungle camps to rejoin the fight at full health. Nevertheless, T1 must retire losing his opportunity to fight with the one who was his best planted champion at that minute of departure. Due to the added error of both the unevenness of the Summoner’s Rift and the problems derived from the perspective from which League of Legends is seen.

Oddly enough, this W by Jhin also gave us an impact on the practice tool

Although the bugs have appeared in other worlds, in this case it is not exactly a programming error. Yes Jhin’s animation, which tends to get smaller as it progresses, could be considered a Riot Games glitch although its radius of action does not change. A clarity failure that should disappear as soon as possible from League of Legends and that, together with these circumstances, ‘conspired’ against T1.