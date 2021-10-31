Liverpool and Manchester City lose ground in the Premier League; Chelsea, leader

The 10th day of the Premier League has therefore been very positive for him Chelsea, which now has 3 points more than the Liverpool and 5 of margin with respect to Manchester City.

Chelsea’s game at Saint-James’ Park was solid.

Thomas Tuchel’s men encountered for a long time the orderly defense of the Newcastle, who bet without complexes for the 0-0.

It had to be the side Reece james the one who led the way with a double (1-0 in 65, 2-0 in 77). Then the german Kai havertz was knocked down in the area and the Italian-Brazilian Jorginho sentenced a penalty (3-0 in 81).

With a trip on Tuesday to Malmö in Champions League and the duel of the next day against him Burnley (17th), Chelsea have a good outlook to consolidate their great moment and have a quiet break due to the national team matches in November.

LIVERPOOL

Bitter was the day for him Liverpool, who had to be content with a 2-2 draw at home against the Brighton (6th), despite having distanced 2-0.

Jordan henderson had scored early for the ‘Reds’, in number 4, with the sixth assist from Mohamed salah this course. Twenty minutes later, Senegalese Sadio Mané (24) scored with a header, to center Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Then the VAR prevented another Mané goal from rising on the scoreboard in the 33rd minute and Brighton cut in the 41st through Enok Mwepu.

The Belgian Leandro Trossard ended up putting the final 2-2 at 65, avoiding Liverpool’s victory.

MANCHESTER CITY

Worse was Saturday for him Manchester City, who lost at home 2-0 to the Crystal palace (13th), which took the three points of the Etihad Stadium with the targets of Wilfried Zaha (6) and Conor Gallagher (88).

The Manchester City has had a week to forget. On Wednesday he had been eliminated by the West Ham on penalties in the round of 16 of the English League Cup, a competition in which the team from Josep Guardiola he was champion in the four previous editions.

