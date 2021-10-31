LIVE UFC 267, JAN BLACHOWICZ VS GLOVER TEIXEIRA, SCHEDULE, TV CHANNEL, LIVE STREAMING,
We tell you how, when and where to watch live for FREE, the billboard of UFC 267, Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira, the light heavyweight title will be in dispute, the fight will take place in the Etihad Arena, Yas Island / Yas West United Arab Emirates, this Saturday, October 30, 2021.
PREVIOUS
‘UFC 267 is very close now, take a closer look at the two title fights on Saturday afternoon. Jan Blachowicz defends his UFC light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira, while Petr Yan battles Cory Sandhagen for the interim UFC bantamweight title.
In the main event of the evening on Yas Island, Blachowicz will once again expose his light heavyweight title against Brazilian Glover Teixeira in what looks to be a period fight.
DATE:
OCTOBER 30, 2021
BILLBOARD:
Stellar
All-star fight: Jan Błachowicz vs Glover Teixeira
Co-feature fight: Petr Yan vs Cory Sandhagen
Amanda Ribas vs Virna Jandiroba
Islam Makhachev vs Rafael dos Anjos
Alexander Volkov vs Marcin Tybura
Preliminaries
Jingliang Li vs Khamzat Chimaev
Michał Oleksiejczuk vs Shamil Gamzatov
Walt Harris vs Tai Tuivasa
Tagir Ulanbekov vs Allan Nascimento
SCHEDULE:
Preliminaries
11:30 am 🇦🇷🇺🇾🇨🇱🇵🇾
10:30 am 🇧🇴🇻🇪🇩🇴
9:30 am 🇲🇽🇨🇴🇵🇪🇪🇨🇵🇦
8:30 am 🇳🇮🇬🇹🇸🇻🇨🇷🇭🇳
Main Card
15:00 🇦🇷🇺🇾🇨🇱🇵🇾
14:00 🇧🇴🇻🇪🇩🇴
13:00 🇲🇽🇨🇴🇵🇪🇪🇨🇵🇦
12:00 🇳🇮🇬🇹🇸🇻🇨🇷🇭🇳
STADIUM:
Etihad Arena, Yas Island / Yas West United Arab Emirates
CHANNELS
Preliminaries
Fox Sports, ESPN, UFC PASS
Stellar
Star Plus (Mexico), ESPN (Latin America), UFC Pass
TRANSMISSION LINKS
TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE
TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE
TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE
TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE