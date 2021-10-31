LIVE UFC 267, JAN BLACHOWICZ VS GLOVER TEIXEIRA, SCHEDULE, TV CHANNEL, LIVE STREAMING,

We tell you how, when and where to watch live for FREE, the billboard of UFC 267, Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira, the light heavyweight title will be in dispute, the fight will take place in the Etihad Arena, Yas Island / Yas West United Arab Emirates, this Saturday, October 30, 2021.

PREVIOUS

‘UFC 267 is very close now, take a closer look at the two title fights on Saturday afternoon. Jan Blachowicz defends his UFC light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira, while Petr Yan battles Cory Sandhagen for the interim UFC bantamweight title.

In the main event of the evening on Yas Island, Blachowicz will once again expose his light heavyweight title against Brazilian Glover Teixeira in what looks to be a period fight.

DATE :

OCTOBER 30, 2021

BILLBOARD :

Stellar

All-star fight: Jan Błachowicz vs Glover Teixeira

Co-feature fight: Petr Yan vs Cory Sandhagen

Amanda Ribas vs Virna Jandiroba

Islam Makhachev vs Rafael dos Anjos

Alexander Volkov vs Marcin Tybura

Preliminaries

Jingliang Li vs Khamzat Chimaev

Michał Oleksiejczuk vs Shamil Gamzatov

Walt Harris vs Tai Tuivasa

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Allan Nascimento

SCHEDULE:

Preliminaries

11:30 am 🇦🇷🇺🇾🇨🇱🇵🇾

10:30 am 🇧🇴🇻🇪🇩🇴

9:30 am 🇲🇽🇨🇴🇵🇪🇪🇨🇵🇦

8:30 am 🇳🇮🇬🇹🇸🇻🇨🇷🇭🇳

Main Card

15:00 🇦🇷🇺🇾🇨🇱🇵🇾

14:00 🇧🇴🇻🇪🇩🇴

13:00 🇲🇽🇨🇴🇵🇪🇪🇨🇵🇦

12:00 🇳🇮🇬🇹🇸🇻🇨🇷🇭🇳

STADIUM :

Etihad Arena, Yas Island / Yas West United Arab Emirates

CHANNELS

Preliminaries

Fox Sports, ESPN, UFC PASS

Stellar

Star Plus (Mexico), ESPN (Latin America), UFC Pass

TRANSMISSION LINKS

