La Nación / What do we expect from Netflix in November?

The return of Halle Berry in a sports drama, Regina King in a new wave western opposite Idris Elba, Andrew Garfield in a Lin-Manuel Miranda musical and the most anticipated film by Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

November 3: The fall will be harder

A new wave western and a funk soundtrack. Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, so he rallies his gang to hunt down Rufus and seek revenge. Did we already say that the cast is a luxury? Regina King, Idris Elba, Delroy Lindo and more.

November 5: How hard is love!

In tune with the holidays, a modern love story that involves false identities. Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) is a Los Angeles girl who falls in love with an East Coast guy (Darren Barnet) through a dating app. She decides to go surprise him on vacation, only to discover that she was tricked by his childhood friend (Jimmy O. Yang).

November 5: Narcos Mexico 3

A new generation of drug boss fights for power, the press seeks the truth and government agents walk the fine line between justice and corruption in the series’ final season.

November 12: Red Alert

Netflix’s most hyped movie finally arrives. Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds. You don’t even have to tell the synopsis to see it, right? A ruthless FBI agent and two rival criminals unite on this odyssey.

November 18: Princess Swap 3

Vanessa Hudgens returns for triple part. This time, the theft of a Christmas heirloom forces Margaret and Stacy to ask the untrustworthy Fiona, and her handsome boyfriend, for help. Can they solve it?

November 19: Tick Tick Boom!

Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his directorial debut in this film that adapts theater director Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical. Andrew Garfield brings the title character to life in a story that explores the premise: What am I supposed to do with the little time I have left?

November 19: Cowboy Beebop

A western space series that brings together three bounty hunters who are trying to escape their past. This tough and sarcastic team will go after the most dangerous criminals in the solar system. Based on the popular anime series of the same name. Shinichiro Wattanabe, director of the original anime, is the series’ consultant and Yoko Kanno, the original composer, is also returning.

November 24: Wound

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry returns with this sports drama that she directs and stars in, about a UFC fighter who has her last chance to claim her honor and personal life.