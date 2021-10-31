‘Kun’ Agüero collapses in the middle of the game

MEXICO CITY.











‘Kun’ Agüero set off the alarms at the Camp Nou in Barcelona. (Reuters)





The FC Barcelona began the post Ronald Koeman era with a scare in his duel against the Deportivo Alavés corresponding to day 12 of The league Spanish, after Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero will collapse on the pitch, setting off the alarms at the Camp Nou.

It was the 40th minute of the duel when Agüero took his chest and collapsed on the pitch, unleashing concern in colleagues and rivals, later received the assistance of the medical corps and managed to rejoin.











Standing on feet, the ‘Kun’ continued to take his chest and was accompanied by Gerard Piqué to the bench, just before the strategist Sergi Barjuan decided to replace him with the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho at 42 minutes.

Until now the club has not issued a medical reportHowever, it is known that the Argentine’s discomfort was due to lack of air.

The first half came to an end with Barcelona and Alavés matched without annotations at the Camp Nou and with greater tranquility for the Barça fans after the incident that occurred with their striker.

