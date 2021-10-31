“Kun” Agüero collapses during Barça vs Alavés

“Kun” Agüero presented chest discomfort, but his state of health is unknown. | Photo: AFP.

Football player Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero collapsed on the Camp Nou field after apparently presenting chest and throat discomfort during the meeting of FC Barcelona against Alavés where they drew 1-1 in their first game without Ronald Koeman, who was dismissed as Barça coach on October 27 after losing 1-0 against Rayo Vallecano in the 11th league match.

It was during the first half of the meeting that Agüero presented a gesture of pain that led him to squat on the grass and then fall on his back, which is why the audience was silent in anticipation of the Argentine player.

“Kun” Agüero collapsed on the grass after showing discomfort in his chest and throat. | Photo: AFP.

Given this, the referee requested support from the medical assistance who entered the field of play with a stretcher to help the footballer who was finally able to leave on his own foot.

Although until now the reasons why “Kun” left the partyHowever, the forward revealed that he had chest and throat discomfort.

“Kun” Agüero left the field of play on his own foot. | Photo: AFP.

After your departure, Sergi Barjuan, Barça’s interim coach, replaced Agüero with Coutinho.

“He told me he was a little dizzy”, Barjuan explained after the game, specifying that he did not know more about the transfer of the “Kun” to a hospital for tests, following the protocol for these cases. So far the health status of the player is unknown.

Despite the incident, Barça managed to score a point after two consecutive defeats, but he is still far from the top teams, led by Real Madrid.

However, the Blaugranas dominated the match against an Alavés, who was betting on defending and going on the counterattack, but again lacked definition in front.

In the first half, the Barça team just put Alava goalkeeper Antonio Sivera to the test with a header from Eric García and a shot from the edge of Memphis Depay.

The Dutchman became the reference striker after Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero had to retire and be replaced by Coutinho.