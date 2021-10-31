Kris Jenner, an accomplice in Travis’s request for Kourtney

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are already thinking about having a baby

When we thought we knew everything about who undoubtedly is the commitment of this 2021, that of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, of course, they themselves have been in charge of showing images day in and day out also on social networks since the delivery of the ring took place increasing the ‘hype’ and making us participate in everything, Kris jenner has come into play. The mother of Hollywood’s most famous klan has confirmed that she played a paper very important in this proposal. And we do not mean to share details through their networks like the rest of the family members, but to keep the secret (lies included) until the end.

In a new installment of the web series ‘Mom Confessions’, directed by Ellen DeGeneres, Jenner has confirmed that she was in league with the drummer of Blink-182 for the BIG moment. “Oh, I told Kourtney she was busy the other night. And we were all secretly waiting for her at Montecito,” she explained with a laugh.

And not only that, the businesswoman has not hesitated for a second to highlight the happy moment in which Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are. “They are the cutest couple,” stated Kris. “They are so in love… And let us know that they are in love. Constantly, “she added excitedly.

Some statements that confirm what we could already intuit that Kris Jenner is really happy with this new step in her daughter’s life. Kourt He is in one of his best moments, and the rest of the Kardashian family knows it and supports him. And us, of course.

