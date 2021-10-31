Koeman wants to ‘bleed’ Barcelona; requires 12 million liquidation

Editorial Mediotiempo

Everything is love of colors … Until there is money involved. And is that Ronald Koeman, with an illustrious past as a footballer at Barcelona and recently fired as coach of that team, you do not plan to forgive a single euro of the settlement that supposedly has signed despite the request of the directive to be flexible.

Reports Catalunya Radio and Sports world agree that the Dutchman will stick to the contract signed in 2020 when he assumed the technical direction during the mandate of Josep María Bartomeu, although the president who dismissed him is Joan Laporta, the heir to the “disaster” in the Bluagrana institution.

How much would Barcelona pay Koeman to fire him?

The aforementioned media point out that the FC Barcelona board offered “between 7 and 8 million euros” to Koeman to compensate for his dismissal on October 27 after losing against Rayo Vallecano and days before in the Clásico against Real Madrid.

The problem is that the coach of the Netherlands refuses to help in the economic crisis of Barça and the reports assure that “Koeman will not forgive a euro” and wants the 12 million that apparently both parties agreed on the labor agreement.

Barcelona still owes money to Quique Setién

This appears to be a new economic problem for FC Barcelona, that He has not yet made a subscription to Quique Setién and to his coaching staff the agreed amounts of a contract that expired in 2021 and that ended abruptly in 2020.

Remember that the spanish technician -that came from being on the Betis bench with Andrés Guarded and Diego Lainez as his team- ended up suing the club for breach of contract and we will have to see how the negotiation with Ronald ends.