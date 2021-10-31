Kevin Durant fined $ 25,000

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was fined $ 25,000 by the NBA for “throwing the ball hard into the spectator stands” during the third quarter of the Nets’ victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Photo: AP

After the game was stopped with a foul while Durant was driving, he fired the basketball into the stands with 4:40 remaining in the third quarter. Crew chief Sean Wright told a reporter after the game that, in real time, the referee who made the call did not believe the ball would hit the stands with force. But Wright admitted that after watching the video replay after the game, Durant should have been kicked out of the game.

Durant said he was trying to hit the board and shouldn’t have even done it.

“I don’t know, man, I thought I was in the gym by myself and in a pickup game, not an NBA game,” Durant said of his mistake. “And I can’t do that. It could have cost my team the game, but it won’t happen again, I hope.”

“I didn’t know that I could get kicked out for that,” Durant added. “I’m glad I stayed in the game. I’m sure a hefty fine will come, but I don’t mind giving.”