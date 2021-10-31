Katy Perry shares new images from her vacation in Los Cabos in Mexico. | PHOTO: TWITTER

On October 25, Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, better known as Katy Perry, celebrated his 37 years, and shares new images of his vacation in Los Cabos, in Mexico, where he enjoyed a great party dancing salsa and riding a yacht, together with the love of his life, his fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Hence his absence on social networks for a whole week, because the beautiful Katy Perry decided to celebrate in a big way in Mexico, together with his beautiful family, made up of British actor Orlando Bloom and his daughter Daisy dove bloom. Despite the fact that these days some red-hot images of the family enjoying the Los Cabos beach were leaked, now she herself made her photographs public where she looked happy and charming.

It was through her Instagram account that the interpreter of Fireworks and Hot n ‘cold she boasted her “hangover” days, a product of the great celebration, generating a wave of congratulatory comments.

“When you’re 37, hangovers last 5-7 business days,” the beautiful Santa Barbara, California native wrote in the post.

In the images you can see, firstly, the decoration with which she was received in her hotel room, with inflatable letters that formed the phrase “Happy Birthday” and pink, gold and bronze balloons, as well as a huge and colorful flower arrangement natural that he loved.

In addition, Katy Perry took advantage of her stay in Los Cabos to ride a horse along the shore of its beautiful beaches with her friends and her fiancé, as well as a movie night on the sand and by candlelight.

Something typical of Los Cabos that all tourists will enjoy is a yacht ride in its beautiful waters, where he surely went to see the famous Arch and Playa del Amor. some flared jeans and a colorful top, as well as sunglasses and a hat to withstand the intense sun.

But what surprised his fans was his ability to dance salsa with a shirtless professional dancer, in a nightclub with live music. The singer of I Kissed a Girl She polished the floor with perfect turns and dance steps, sporting a cool and comfortable black dress.

Without a doubt, Katy Perry She had one of her best birthdays, since it is the second that she has spent being a mother and with her little one, a little older, dancing, enjoying herself, and most likely drinking tequila.