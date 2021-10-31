Juan José Pacho would assume the direction of the sport of Mazatlán

MAZATLÁN._ Remaining to become official this weekend, the former manager of Deer of Mazatlan, Juan Jose Pacho Burgos, would arrive at the address of Municipal Institute of Sports of Mazatlán (Imdem) for the municipal period 2021-2024, reported a source very close to the situation. This weekend his appointment to the head of local sports would be finalized and on Monday he would officially take a protest together with more directors from the rest of the municipal offices.

Since months ago, during the period of the electoral campaigns for municipal president and Governor, the figure of Pacho Burgos to accompany the candidates of the Morena party (National Regeneration Movement). From there, the local baseball idol toured and accompanied the then candidates in the campaigns Ruben Rocha Moya and Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres.

The name of the native of Oxkutzcab, Yucatán, began to gain strength as the campaign progressed and more when the results were known at the local and state level, as a serious aspirant to be able to reach the Sinaloan Institute of Sports (Isde) or to Imdem. Following the appointment a few days ago of Julio Cascajares in front of the Isde by the Governor-elect, Ruben Rocha Moya, then the name of Pacho Burgos He took a different course, being the director of sport in Mazatlán.