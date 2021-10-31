José Juan Macías is shocked by the statements of his coach in Getafe

José Juan Macías was surprised by the words of his coach after being once again out of the call for the Getafe match against Granada.

October 30, 2021 21:27 hs

Day after day, José Juan Macías loses more and more ground in the consideration of Quique Sánchez Flores in Getafe after he finished out of the call the previous day against Granada. Now, he was surprised by the words of his coach.

The departure of Míchel González from the Spanish team meant terrible news for the former Chivas de Guadalajara because his confidence began to place him as a starting player in the tactical scheme.

Now, Flores ended up revealing what the new objective of the Madrid squad is to obtain the first victory and escape from the bottom of the position table and the relegation zone.

“We play with teams with a higher state of mind than ours and that leads us to complex scenarios. We are looking for our best balance but thinking that there are two solutions, which are to win and play well. Now the most important thing is to win and we must give priority to that before playing well, “said the Spanish strategist in the first instance.

“Now almost everything becomes something that is an obstacle. We need a big heart to play and a hungry mind. We have both. The dynamics change with victories and good results. You train to compete and win. We are looking for that. We have it. recent examples such as Alavés, which in two days has added six points. That is why we must not decline because each game is different, “he ended up analyzing.

In this way, Quique Sánchez Flores also hints at the lack of patience on the part of the coaching staff to the adaptation process of JJ Macías, bad news for the Mexican.