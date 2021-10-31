Johan Vásquez consolidates in the defense of Genoa

Rome Italy. The Mexican defender Johan Vasquez He started with Genoa playing the 90 minutes in the zero-goal tie against Venezia where the Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero was a fundamental piece for the final result on the eleventh day of the A series Italian.

Genoa, With

Johan Vasquez



,

He gave everything in search of victory, but failed to break down the wall and was fired with a loud whistle from his fans.

After making their debut with a 1-0 victory against Fiorentina and then losing to Sassuolo and Salernitana, Venecia scored a valuable point at the Marassi Stadium, after a game of great suffering.

“Chiquito” Romero made a great save in the second half to Italian Caleb Ekuban, stopping a powerful low shot inside the area, and gave a key contribution for Venice to stay out of the relegation zone, with a point of advantage on the Spezia, antepenultimate.

Inter continues for the fight of the leadership

The Argentine Joaquín Correa with a double gave the victory to Inter Milan against Udinese by a score of 2-0, which allowed Simone Inzaghi’s men to reinforce their third position, momentarily four points behind the two leaders, the

Napoli

and Milan.

After a lackluster first half, with little rhythm and few opportunities, the Inter sealed his victory with two goals between minute 60 and 68, both signed by “Tucu” Correa, who reached four goals in this A series.

He broke the equality by taking advantage of a great play by Croatian Ivan Perisic, who let a pass pass into the hole of Alessandro Bastoni and opened the way for Tucu, who faced the Dutch defender Bram Nuytinck and beat the goalkeeper with an accurate right-footed shot inside of the area.

Shortly after, he took advantage of a low pass from also Dutch Denzel Dumfries to control the ball and strike the goalkeeper with a powerful right hand.

