Jeremy Renner confirms Clint Barton deafness in upcoming MCU series on Disney Plus

Clint Barton’s difficulties in his next series, ‘Hawkeye’, are increasing. Its protagonist has already confirmed that he will face his mentor totally limited in one of his senses. Check what the actor said.

Each production of the MCU is reviewed with a magnifying glass, by the long-time readers of Marvel Comics. And surely, the series of Hawkeye will not be the exception. On November 24 they will be released, on the platform Disney Plus , the first two episodes of the production that will introduce Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to the life of her idol goalkeeper and favorite avenger: Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).

Hawkeye does not have a good time during his own show: lost his family during the famous Thanos snap (Josh Brolin). And in Infinity War, he became independent and retired from the purple suit, to assume the identity of the vigilante Ronin; And to finish grinding her, Swordsman (Tony Dalton), the man who taught her everything he knows how to do, and Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlet Johansson) sister, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), look for him.





As there is always a way to complicate things, courtesy of Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, Renner has already confirmed to Jimmy Kimmel that his character will lose one of his senses during the story: “First, you must know that your place in the chronology (from the MCU) is the present, even at Christmas time and under the usual New York atmosphere. He’s also hard of hearing, something we implemented using the comics as a reference., which is spectacular, “said the actor.





In 1983, Hawkeye confronts the loose Crossfire during a four-issue miniseries, the outcome of which shows him battling Mockingbird to counter a buzz emitted by the villain that causes insanity. To immunize the effect a bit, the archer bites the tip of one of his vibrating arrows and thus manages to stop him. The event, a fan favorite in the United States, has a lot of action and an ending … meh, where love triumphs between Clint and Mockingbird, in a heart-shaped hot tub.

From the approval on the four numbers, other writers took up the consequences of his partial deafness to aggravate it and make it present during the character’s canon, leading him to develop his instincts much more. This is how you help with a hearing aid and other technologies obtained through wealthy friends, such as Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU). Mark Gruenwald, Matt Fraction and David Aja are the artists who have followed this condition in the avenger comics.



