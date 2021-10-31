Jennifer Muñoz was the sensation on her visit to Mexico

Mexico.- Jennifer Munoz does not forget Mexico and is that now that he lives in California, the United States has made more than one return this year to the beautiful beaches of Mexico like Cabo San Lucas in Baja California and everything to enjoy a few days of relaxation from the spectacular views that the country has.

Through her Instagram account Jennifer Muñoz made it clear that Mexico is her favorite place when to model a Swimwear It is about, the Mexican but also with American nationality left more than one with their mouths open with the cute swimsuit in Red color He stood out from any point of his position.

The two-piece outfit only made Jennifer Muñoz’s perfection stand out much more, she being fair skinned but with the sun’s rays she has achieved a tan of 10 that now with these swimsuits she has the luxury of showing off her beautiful figure .

Jennifer Muñoz continues to be a recognized influencer and much loved by her followers who in hours achieved a record of likes for her, with more than 29 thousand reactions plus hundreds of comments where they applaud the beauty of the student and former soccer player who went with what was unveiled in Mexico.

Jennifer Muñoz delights with her beauty on social networks | Photo: Instagram Jennifer Muñoz

Jennifer Muñoz made a big name for herself in Mexico after she was hired to play for the Eagles of America in the Liga MX Women, her beauty and her character that came from the United States made her the center of attention to the point that her social networks quickly increased with followers, today she can say that she has more than 283 thousand.

After a few years in Mexico, the model also decided to end her career and return to the United States to complete her studies and work in other fields. A few weeks ago she was fondly remembered by the American fans after wearing a special T-shirt from the America club on the team’s visit to the United States.

Even with all that, Jennifer Muñoz is present on the networks and that is more than enough for her followers and that they can be aware of what she does or does not do on their different platforms.