Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting married! This would cost your wedding

JLo and Ben Affleck would arrive at the altar in early 2022. It would be a $ 60 million wedding attended by such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, Matt Damon and Elle DeGeneres.

17 years after planning a wedding that never happened Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck They would be organizing a new marriage, which would take place in the first quarter of 2022. According to Heat World magazine, the couple is dedicated to making their union a fairytale and would invest about 60 million dollars in the celebration.

It is speculated that it would be in California and stars like Matt Damon, Ellen Degeneres and Oprah Winfrey.”Ben and Jen are totally on the same page about getting married. They want the wedding to be a real show. Both have said that they do not want to skimp on expenses and are looking forward to a six-day party. You’ll have it all: A top-notch guest list with all your friends and loved ones, including Matt Damon and Ellen DeGeneres.

“There will be performances by artists like Mary J Blige, who has been asked to sing as Jen walks down the hall. And, of course, there will also be a huge budget for food, drink and flowers ”, revealed the source mentioned by the post.

Here the news that are trending

However, this information completely contradicts one that emerged a few days ago about what the wedding would be like. According to this version, Bennifer would not want a pompous wedding and would rather escape to a heavenly place, far from the United States, to celebrate the marriage, only with a few very close guests. Let us remember that this is how the two artists were married in previous nuptials. Jennifer secretly teamed up with Marc Anthony and Ben escaped with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner to say yes.

Be it a millionaire and media wedding or a discreet wedding, the only truth is that there will be union and it will be soon.

You may also like: Jennifer Lopez demands a prenuptial agreement from Ben Affleck

Just the Daily Mail recently revealed that the couple does not want this new opportunity to escape their hands, also said that 17 years ago it was Ben who broke up with López. Through an exclusive with the medium DailyMail, Jennifer López’s ex-manager, Rob Shuter, revealed that it was like that, but he did it seeking to protect her. “Ben was the one who got away. When they broke up, their demons were a secret. Since then, he has been very honest about his struggles and has faced them.. They had the right love at the wrong time. Now is the right time ”, Shuter expressed.