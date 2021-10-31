James Rodríguez was semi knocked out in Qatar and he was expelled!

If you think arbitration in Liga MX and Concacaf is bad, it has to do what happened in football in Qatar with James Rodríguez and you will realize that we are more or less in glory.

James Rodríguez went to Qatar soccer to play for Al Rayyan, having played in the Premier League with Everton, and his bet on soccer in Asia was criticized.

With Al Rayyan he has not had a very good time to say, because his team has only added nine units in eight days and It is 15 units from the leader Al-Sadd, led by Xavi Hernández, while the Colombian made his debut until the sixth matchday and in three games he has scored a goal.

The forward will now miss at least the match on the ninth date after being sent off in added time of the match against Al Arabi, despite a deceptive foul.

How did they expel James Rodríguez?

Al Rayyan was losing 2-1 in added time, when James approached the area, he had already won the ball when Aaron Boupendza, from Gabon, flat-out shot the whole body and sent James to the grass, even his head bounced off the grass violently.

🟥🤯 James Rodríguez receives this criminal entry… And he is expelled for protesting it! 👀 (The expulsion, in the following tweet) 🎙️ Via @JoseDPalacio pic.twitter.com/NPNgaxcHqt – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) October 30, 2021

In the first instance, the whistler had scored a foul in favor of James Rodríguez’s team, while Al Rayyan players they went to claim Boupendza for his action, and when James was finally able to get up, the whistler showed him the yellow one. Yes, the referee cautioned whoever was fouled!

They wanted to eat the referee

James reacted very annoyed (and rightly) against the referee, who took him the second yellow for the energetic claims, so he was expelled.

The thing did not stop there, since James went to face the referee and then applauded him as a sign of disapproval of his work on the court, so in one of those and he gets a couple of extra suspension games.