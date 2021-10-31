Jackie Nava wins a great duel against “Barby” Juárez

The wait was worth it. Mariana “Barby” Juárez and Jackie Nava toasted each other tonight at the Tijuana Municipal Auditorium and the victory went to the Tijuana native, who won by unanimous decision.

“The Aztec Princess” had predicted that it would be a clash of styles, intelligence, but as soon as the bell rang, both did not save anything and that diminished the condition of the native of Mexico City, who from Seventh round lowered the intensity and that was where the balance tipped in favor of the Northerner.

🚨THE FIGHT’S OVER🚨 Jackie Nava is the diamond champion and is confirmed as one of the best fighters in history. Thank you legends🤩🔥#SonGuerreras 🤜🔥🤛 | # Our15 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Wy0aVeNDio – TV Azteca Sports (@AztecaDeportes) October 31, 2021

Nava thus obtained the Super Bantamweight diamond center of the World Boxing Council (WBC), in a confrontation that leaves him feeling wanting more, so a rematch could be in sight.

At 41, both fighters showed why they are references in women’s boxing and although the knockout did not make an appearance, great moments were experienced during the 10 rounds agreed for the battle.

First, Juárez seemed to be in control of the stock; however, Nava counterattacked and gradually tipped the balance. In the end, what seemed to be an even battle was not so close and the judges did not hesitate to give the victory to “La Princesa Azteca”.

Prior to this fight, Nava assured that regardless of the result, retirement is a very close option and he could have a couple more fights. It would be a memorable ending for the two of them with another battle between them.