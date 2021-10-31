Jackie Nava vs Barbie Juárez, LIVE

The mexicans Jackie Nava and Mariana Juárez, two of the best Latin American fighters in history, will face each other this Saturday in Tijuana, in a lawsuit in which they will go out to show that the 41 years they maintain a high standard.

Nava, former world champion of the divisions rooster and super roosterShe has worked on speed, with an emphasis on leg movements, to try to stop a rival with a long way to go, who tends to put together good combinations and keeps her reflexes.

“Are two history of Mexican boxing, two forerunners of this sport, that is why it will be one of the greatest fights in women’s boxing; It will be historic, ”said the president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), Mauricio Sulaimán, when referring to the fight that will put into play the diamond belt of the super bantamweight category.

Jackie Nava’s career and record

Known as the “Aztec Princess”, Jackie, first monarch of the WBC, adds 38 fights won, 16 before the time limit, with four losses and four draws. At 41 years old, the fighter lives the sport day by day and although she is not obsessed with seeking a world title, she is not denied the idea.

“Although it is not, for me this fight is like the dispute of a World championship. Sometimes it is more important to beat a fighter of the stature of Mariana, than to go for another world championship, which is something that I do not rule out, “Nava said last summer.

Career and record of ‘Barbie’ Juárez

The ‘Barbie’ Juárez has greater reach, has skills and is hungry for triumphs to show that she is still in force, despite having lost the WBC bantam belt before the young Yulihan Luna.

With 55 wins, 19 by knockoutWith 10 losses and four tied fights, Juárez intends to show that he is back at the high level, perhaps in a position to aspire to a fight for a world belt.

Although the fight does not put a world title on the line, it is surrounded by expectations. The rivals have mocked the passage of time, they maintain a large part of the skills with which they were world champions and will go out to confirm it this Saturday.

Schedule and where to see the fight Jackie Nava vs ‘Barbie’ Juárez

