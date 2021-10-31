Jackie Nava had no mercy with Barby Juárez





Tijuana.- The quality does not have an expiration date. The Tijuana, Jackie ”Princesa Azteca” Nava (40-4-4; 19 KO’s) defeated with much superiority the decadent Mariana “Barby” Juárez (55-11-4; 19 KO’s) via unanimous decision.

The talented boxer clearly prevailed on the judges’ scorecards: 100-90, 97-93 and 99-91; Nava hung the World Boxing Council (WBC) Diamond Super Bantamweight Belt around his waist.

They left the study round for another time. They sought to propose from the first moment with intensity in combat. Mariana Juarez She showed flashes of the boxing that once characterized her.

The show of Jackie Nava he started in the second round with a left foot that landed in the face of “Barby” and made her stagger for an instant. Just a sample of the quality that it preserves in the cuffs.

For the third episode he repeated the formula, this time with the right, but now on the chin to destabilize Juárez again. pace of the fight was imposed by the “Aztec Princess”.

Jackie Nava tipped the balance in her favor with great physical and technical performance, a style that has characterized the Tijuana native throughout her career.

They checked Juárez in the sixth round on Mariana Juárez for her inflamed cheekbone, after tolerating the beating they gave her. The doctor of the Tijuana boxing commission allowed the combat to run its course.

The Auditorium was united in a single choir. The Aztec princess claimed the title CMB to the people who saw her become a boxing legend.

Nava focused on managing the lead in the final couple of rounds, but he never stopped moving forward. The people said goodbye to the “Aztec Princess” amid applause and ovations. The Municipal Auditorium of Tijuana he surrendered at the feet of the historic boxer.

The Aztec Princess, Those who seriously think about retirement have not made a decision yet, but will surely soon define what will happen to their professional boxing career.

