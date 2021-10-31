Jackie Nava defeats ‘Barby’ Juárez in a great fight

At 41, Jackie Nava he is far from the retreat he has outlined in recent months. This Saturday, the ‘Aztec Princess’ orfought one of the most complete battles of his career, and he did it, in the face of dangerous ‘Barby’ Juarez, a rival who looked slow, tired, bewildered by the quality of her opponent, a dominance that the cards of 100-90, 97-93 and 99-91 confirmed.

“Happy, we knew he was a difficult opponent, but we started dominating the fight and speed was the key,” Nava declared after his victory. “Always the fight in front is the most important, we are closing the cycle and we feel stronger, I feel 30 (years)”, showed off.

Courage was the best quality of Juárez in the most anticipated duel in recent years in women’s boxing, a fight that did not disappoint anyone, especially thanks to the demonstration of the native of Tijuana.

The experienced boxers left their age for anecdote and went out to show who is the best of their generation. But Jackie Nava, Allied to the marvelous physique with which he usually arrives in his battles, he went out to overwhelm the ‘Barby’ Juárez, who despite the desire with which he faced the challenge, had to endure a lot of punishment in all rounds.

With quick combinations, Nava was gradually undermining the resistance of the capital, hitting down and finishing up; the same with the right as with the left. An unstoppable version ofto the ‘Barby‘, who did not back down and tried to stop his rival with his left foot.

THE FIGHT IS OVER Jackie Nava is the diamond champion and is confirmed as one of the best fighters in history. Thanks legends#SonGuerreras | # Our15 pic.twitter.com/Wy0aVeNDio – TV Azteca Sports (@AztecaDeportes) October 31, 2021

Jackie Nava It was a whirlwind of blows that made Juarez dizzy with his waist movement, the rounds, ephemeral before the border offensive; Eternal for Juárez, who harangued her enemy to give her more, nervous, knowing that she was never even close to putting the local fighter in trouble.

So they walked the entire route, with a ‘Barby’ who never gave up and the cry ofe ‘Jackie, Jackie’, On the part of the respectable, rewarding the night of his countrywoman, who after this exhibition, showed that she is ready to go for another world championship, before the retirement that I hope will not come soon. For now, he fastened the diamond sash endorsed by the WBC.