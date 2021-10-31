Jackie Nava defeated La Barby Juárez and was crowned the WBC Super Bantamweight Diamond Champion

In his house he commands Jackie Nava and so he made it clear to Mariana Juarez in the battle for the Super Bantamweight Diamond Belt World Boxing Council (CMB) in the Municipal Auditorium of Tijuana.

With a mastery of technique, speed and combinations, the Tijuana native came out with her arms raised after defeating by unanimous decision with cards by 100-90, 97-93, 99-91 DU.

Considered one of the best Mexican women’s boxing fights in history, ‘The Aztec Princess’ Nava (39.4-4, 16 KO’s) and ‘La Barby’ Juarez (55-11-4, 19 KO’s) did not disappoint the fans, who expected a war between two of the legends of tricolor boxing.

From the first round, Jackie set the pace of the fight and despite the fact that it was a close round the first world champion of the CMB She was more successful in her blows, causing damage to her rival, who by the second round was already bleeding from the nostrils.

Juarez tried to do damage with his left, however Nava He knew how to remove the blows, connected more combinations and made clear his superiority in the ring.

“I am the princess of all Mexico, if you like. The truth is that I’m happy, we knew that Mariana he was a difficult opponent. Yes, he began to complicate his jab because he throws it very hard, but we began to dominate the fight, we saw that it was slower and on that we went, I think speed was the key, “he said. Nava, 41 years old.

The winner was the public who enjoyed a great battle where the pioneers of boxing gave themselves body, soul and heart for this which was one of their last fights as professionals.

Nava added this crown to his record in which he boasts nine world championships in two divisions: seven in Super Bantamweight and two Gallo.

