Jackie Nava beats Barbie Juárez and takes the WBC title

Jackie Nava took the WBC Diamond Super Bantamweight World Title at 41, after he was imposed this Saturday night by unanimous decision to Mariana “La Barbie” Juárez, in a contest agreed in ten rounds. The Aztec Princess he lectured and showed that quality is not in conflict with age.

And it is that it was a real war that both fighters fought in the Tijuana Municipal Auditorium, Baja California, where it was evident that The Aztec Princess arrived in better physical shape, as he showed with the speed that swept through the Barbie Juarez.

The punishment began to print from the first assault, before a null response from Mariana Juárez, who no matter how much he tried to connect to Jackie, it dodged most of the blows he threw, causing her to fall into frustration.

But true to form, the Barbie Juarez appealed to the heart to exchange blows, until in the sixth round he had a head collision, which ended with a cut, which had to be reviewed by doctors, who finally They gave the green light to the capital to continue the fight.

But as the minutes and rounds progressed, his speed slowed and the punishment slowed, so Jackie Nava served herself with the big spoon to hit your opponent and score points on the card.

The fight came to an end after ten rounds and on the decision of the judges, Jackie Nava He took the victory, so he came out with his arm raised and with a new belt.