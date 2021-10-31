https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211031/es-una-trap-figura-clave-de-meta-duda-sobre-la-vision-de-zuckerberg-para-crear-un-metaverso-1117726868.html

“It’s a trap”: Meta key figure doubts Zuckerberg’s vision for creating his metaverse

"It's a trap": Meta key figure doubts Zuckerberg's vision for creating his metaverse

“I want it to exist, but I have very good reason to believe that undertaking metaverse construction is not actually the best way to do it,” shared Oculus CTO, John Carmack, during the Facebook Connect event. Oculus VR en a company specializing in virtual reality hardware and software products. Founded in 2012, it quickly gained ground in the market and two years later it was acquired by the then Facebook for about $ 2.3 billion. In November 2015, the company partnered with Samsung to develop the Samsung Gear VR, a virtual reality headset for the Samsung Galaxy line of phones. John Carmack, in turn, is a legend in the world of programming and the entertainment industry. the videogames. Co-founder of id Software, he was the main programmer of classic games such as Wolfenstein 3D, Doom, Quake, Rage, among others. Since 2013, he has served as CTO at Oculus. However, in his opening speech at the event, Carmack called the metaverse “a trap for architectural astronauts.” He explained that it is “a derogatory and pejorative term” that is used to describe “a class of programmers or designers who just want to talk about ideas of the highest level, about broad concepts”, without worrying about the logistical details of how they would be executed in practice. On October 28, Mark Zuckerberg surprised to the world with the announcement of the company’s name change to Meta. The new holding will cover both the Facebook social network, as well as the Instagram and WhatsApp applications, but it will be focused on the development of virtual and augmented reality to offer an Internet browsing experience on a new level and integrated into the daily life of the companies. persons.

