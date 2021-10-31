“It’s a trap”: Meta key figure doubts Zuckerberg’s vision for creating his metaverse
"It's a trap": Meta key figure doubts Zuckerberg's vision for creating his metaverse
“It’s a trap”: Meta key figure doubts Zuckerberg’s vision for creating his metaverse
Meta, the company that until recently was known as Facebook, is determined to build a metaverse with its virtual and augmented reality products.
Meta, the company that until recently was known as Facebook, is determined to build a metaverse with its virtual and augmented reality products. However, the CTO of its virtual reality division believes that its founder and president, Mark Zuckerberg, has not chosen the best way to achieve this.
“I want it to exist, but I have very good reason to believe that undertaking metaverse construction is not actually the best way to do it,” shared John Carmack, Oculus CTO, during the Facebook Connect event.
Oculus VR is a company specializing in virtual reality hardware and software products. Founded in 2012, it quickly gained ground in the market and two years later it was acquired by the then Facebook for about $ 2.3 billion. In November 2015, the company partnered with Samsung to develop the Samsung Gear VR, a virtual reality headset for the Samsung Galaxy line of phones.
John carmack, in turn, is a legend in the world of programming and the video game industry. Co-founder of id Software, he was the main programmer of classic games like Wolfenstein 3D, Doom, Quake, Rage, among others. Since 2013, he has served as Chief Technology Officer at Oculus.
“Obviously, the metaverse is the topic of the day. Since the 1990s I have been saying that building the metaverse on a moral imperative (…) That is why many people are quite surprised to find that I have been arguing quite actively in against each of the efforts related to the metaverse that we have tried to develop internally in the company, even from before the acquisition [de Facebook]”shared Carmack.
He explained that it is about “a derogatory and pejorative term” which is used to describe “a class of programmers or designers who just want to talk about ideas of the highest level, about broad concepts”, without worrying about the logistical details of how they would be executed in practice.