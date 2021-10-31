It will be decided at the last minute if Dak Prescott plays

Prescott is officially in doubt due to a calf strain.

The Dallas Cowboys will decide at the last minute whether Dak Prescott plays Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, two sources leaked to Ed werder from ESPN.

“We will literally wait until tomorrow [por la noche]”He pointed to a source.

Officially Dak Prescott is in doubt due to a calf strain who suffered on the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime against the New England Patriots on October 17. He didn’t take any team plays during the week in regular practices, but he did do light workouts.

The Cowboys they went through what they call their “throwing” practice, a fast-paced workout, before flying to Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.

Thursday, Prescott emphasized that he wanted to play but that the decision would not be entirely his. Dallas will rely heavily on Prescott and rehab director Britt Brown, who oversaw the quarterback’s recovery from the fracture and dislocation of his right ankle and the shoulder strain he sustained in training camp, before making a decision.

Although he wants to play, Prescott He acknowledged that the decision should be based on what is best to do the full season. The Cowboys They have won five straight games and have a dominant lead in the NFC East, but currently rank fourth in the conference playoff rankings behind the Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom they lost in the game. season opener, and the Arizona Cardinals.

On Friday, the coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott was in pain after he pushed his rehab work harder on Thursday.

“We are in our seventh game. There’s a lot to play for, “McCarthy reflected.” That’s definitely part of the decision, and we’re just giving him the time he needs to take it all in. “

If Prescott does not play, Cooper Rush would start for the first time in his career and Will Grier would act as a backup. Yes Prescott begins, then it is possible that Cowboys have all three quarterbacks ready.

Rush took every first-team play in practice this week, but he has only thrown three passes in his career and none since his rookie season in 2017.

“This is what you work for as a gamer,” shared Rush. “This is what you want to do. You want to go out and play on Sunday. You’ve wanted to do it all your life, and for that you work hard. So it would mean a lot to be out there with my teammates and keep this going.”