It generated outrage in networks: They question Ámbar Cornejo’s mother for listening to her daughter’s favorite song before the trial

Yesterday began the oral trial against Denisse Llanos and Hugo Bustamante for the macabre crime of Amber Dogwood, an event that shocked the entire country in August of last year.

Both are charged with the crime of femicide and homicide with rape of the minor under 16 years of age whose body was hidden by her mother and stepfather inside her property.

Outrageous fact:

However, the former couple decided to use their right to remain silent, for which they did not testify. However, there was a fact that enraged the relatives and close friends of Ámbar.

As reported by the journalist from Pleasure, Danilo villegas, who was accompanied by Madeleine Rojas, Ámbar’s cousin, Denisse I would have listened to Ámbar’s favorite music before the trial.

“Something that we had not noticed, and talking now off-camera with Madeleine, Ámbar’s cousin, commented that when Denisse Llanos gives her name, when she has to identify herself in court, music is heard in the background. It was the music. Rihanna. Rihanna was Amber’s favorite artist. “said the journalist.

The event generated a stir in social networks and Twitter users strongly criticized the act.

