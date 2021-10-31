Isaiah Washington, former Grey’s Anatomy actor, aired several scandals of the series – Para Ti Magazine

Isaiah Washington, who played Dr. Burke, disclosed several conflicts he had with his former castmates and, according to his statements, Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo are not what they appear.

After the book How to save a Life: the inside story of Grey’s Anatomy -of journalist Lynette Rice- revealed fights and controversial little-known details of the series, now also one of its actors, Isaiah Washington, said the production “committed acts of corruption” to cover up the abuses of the protagonist, Patrick Dempsey.

During an interview on the radio show KBLA Talk 1580, the actor who played Dr. Burke, noted that his former partner, Ellen pompeo, received $ 5 million in compensation (unofficially) for not talking about his co-star’s bad behavior, just when the #MeToo movement was booming.

The actor was fired from the show after starring in a fight with one of his teammates, TR Knightthat, who accused him of having said a homophobic insult.

On the other hand, in the book a punching fight is mentioned between Washington and Dempsey, caused by delays in filming for annoying each other.

“Isaiah, for whatever reason that day, took it the wrong way and left for Patrick. I guess he felt that he and the team were being disrespected by having to wait. He went for Patrick, pushed him against the wall and said: ‘You can’t talk to me like you talk to the fagot from TR, “said the screenwriter. Harry Weksman.

Washington He defended himself by saying that his comment was taken out of context. “That Monday he had been late. Instead of apologizing for it, he faced me and assaulted me three times. Physically. I did what I had to do as a man, “he said.

Washington said he told Dempsey: “You are not going to bother me, you are not going to treat me like a bitch and you are not going to treat me like shit “He also added that TR Knight I was not present at the time but he had already heard of Knight He was terrified when Dempsey pushed Kate Walsh against a window, out of anger.

“It went from being a fight, which was never a fight, to me saying something about TR”, said Washington, and added that it was “forced to apologize” to keep his place in the hit show.

It was thus that, as he explained, his partner Ellen pompeo became nervous about the buzz surrounding other artists on the series, including Washington and Sandra Oh, who said he would never return. “I couldn’t believe that everyone was more interested in me, in Sandra and in everyone else than in her.”

The actor also confessed that he was not surprised to learn that Pompeo argued with Denzel Washington when he directed an episode of the series in 2016. “She really think it’s good with black people, but it’s not, “said Isaiah, who also singled out Dempsey as being a racist. I had a conversation with him, he said: “Isaiah, do you know that white men are the masters of the universe?” And I said: “Do you really believe it? “And he said” Absolutely. “

