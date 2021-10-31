Is Precision Psychiatry the Future?

Raymond Lam, Brenda Penninx, Dilip Jeste, and Howard Steiger.

The XXIV National Congress of Psychiatry has had the telematic participation of four international experts who have addressed different topics that affect Psychiatry and its patients, such as Eating disorder (TCA), the depression or the role of the Precision psychiatry, a field that will be a “key” piece in the future approach to this pathology.

Raymond Lam has led the plenary session ‘Measuring and Treating Cognitive Deficits in Depression’, in which he has dealt with the importance of cognitive problems, such as difficulty in concentration, memory, planning and organization, in the treatment of people with severe depression. For this, the specialist, a professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of British Columbia, has supported his presentation with examples of the clinical guidelines of the Canadian Network of Treatments for Mood and Anxiety (Canmat) on this disorder, as well as with the results of the studies of the Canadian Network of Integration of Biomarkers in Depression (CAN-BIND).

According to the researcher, depression is a common condition observed in the 5 percent of the population and that results in a significant deterioration in operation, with a social cost of more than 6,000 million euros in Spain alone. On the other hand, he has highlighted that cognitive difficulty is a “significant symptom of functional impairment” in depression, in addition to other factors such as a history of child abuse (physical, sexual, emotional abuse) that can affect cognition, even in adulthood.

“It is important to use both neuropsychological tests as self-assessed questionnaires to adequately assess cognitive functioning during treatment ”, Lam stressed, who assured that there is evidence that some antidepressants (vortioxetine, SNRI) are particularly effective in treating cognitive symptoms in depression. “Optimizing the treatment of cognitive difficulties will help restore functioning in people with depression”, concluded the specialist.



Precision psychiatry and depression

It has also had an impact on this mental health disorder Brenda penninx, a professor in the department of Psychiatry at the VU University Medical Center in Amsterdam, who has alluded to the “indisputable” burden of it on society. A “great burden” that, in the words of the expert, is due in part to a pattern of evolution that is more chronic than is often assumed and to treatments that do not lead to remission in all patients.

“The Precision psychiatry aims to find more specifically what pathophysiological mechanisms underlie depression and how this could inform treatment strategies. Therefore, heterogeneity in symptom patterns and pathophysiology deserves attention”, Says the specialist, who clarifies that the research that addresses precision psychiatry requires large-scale patient samples and a detailed clinical and neurobiological characterization.

Loneliness and the silent pandemic

On the other hand, the American geriatric neuropsychiatrist Dilip jeste has tried the loneliness as a “silent pandemic” which has led to a 33 percent increase in suicides, as well as a six-fold increase in the number of deaths related to opioids in United States.

In this regard, the psychiatrist has reported that loneliness prevails in all age groups and is higher among people with a lower socioeconomic status, in people with psychiatric and medical illnesses and in people with few or interrupted social connections. “Loneliness predisposes to major depression, anxiety disorders, suicides, substance use disorders, dementia and cardiometabolic diseases ”, pointed out Jeste, who emphasizes the importance of evaluating loneliness “Routinely in clinical practice using brief, but validated measures”.

“Our recent studies have found a strong inverse correlation between loneliness and wisdom in the adulthood stages. Wisdom is a complex trait that comprises specific components: prosocial behaviors (eg, empathy and compassion), emotional regulation, self-reflection, social decision-making, and spirituality. Prosocial behaviors have the strongest inverse correlation with loneliness. Several regions of the brain are involved in wisdom, including the anterior and prefrontal cingulate cortices, the insula and the amygdala ”, explained the researcher.

For this reason, he considers it “necessary” to improve wisdom at the individual and social level to reduce loneliness and make the world “healthier, happier and wiser”. “There are evidence-based strategies to improve the components of wisdom, such as compassion, to reduce loneliness in people with and without mental illness,” he concluded.

Epigenetic factors and eating disorders (ED)

Finally, Howard Steiger, the director of the Eating Disorders Program (EDP) at the Institute of Mental Health at the University of Douglas, has reviewed the literature on the alleged links between the epigenetic factors, which refer to modifications in the expression of genes that are not due to an alteration of the DNA sequence and that are heritable, and TCA.

In this regard, the researcher has examined the ways in which epigenetic programming of gene expression could explain the gene-environment interactions that play a role in these disorders. According to the specialist, the literature also presents evidence that suggests that epigenetic processes link malnutrition and life stress (gestational, perinatal, child and adult) to the risk of developing erectile dysfunction.

Therefore, based on empirical evidence and clinical experience, it suggests that a epigenetically informed understanding of the etiology of eating disorders It can benefit patients, caregivers, and physicians alike, in the sense that the perspective can reduce critical or reproachful attitudes on the part of physicians and caregivers, as well as increase self-acceptance and optimism in patients’ recovery.