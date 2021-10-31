Is love over? They get fed up with Messi at PSG

Lionel Messi is beginning to receive strong criticism within PSG. Is the love for the Argentine over?

Drafting Strikers October 30, 2021 2:22 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain decided to stop conquering only French football and this season decided to put together a team full of stars to seek the Champions League. Also having Lionel Messi as the cornerstone of the project.

But a project as ambitious as the Parisian is under the eye of critics, and especially its stars as well as its coach. The first complaints have already fallen to Mauricio Pochettino for the bad image that the team gives, but the bad comments are beginning to turn their eyes towards the players.

“Messi? It’s a bit difficult to explain (…) In these two months he has spent more time with his National Team than here, he played three games in the last international break. He travels, he returns, he travels, he returns, and now he has muscle problems, ”said Leonardo, the club’s sports director.

The PSG manager’s statements come after Messi had to go out at halftime against Lille due to muscle discomfort, and only a couple of days after rejoining Argentina for the last FIFA date of the year.