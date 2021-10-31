Iranian hackers leaked data from Israeli companies: they attacked the websites of public transport, a children’s museum and a radio

The hacker group “Black Shadow”, known for its links with Iran, claimed this Saturday in encrypted messages from Telegram the infiltration of the servers of the Israeli hosting site Cyberserve (Shutterstock)

The hacker group “Black shadow”, Known for its links with Iran, claimed this Saturday in encrypted messages from Telegram the infiltration of the servers of the Israeli hosting site Cyberserve, which made several of their sites inaccessible and they began to leak data.

Among other objectives, the cyberattack hit public transport companies, Dan and Kavim, who serve the greater Tel Aviv area, to the Children’s Museum of the city of Holón and the public radio blog.

At noon on Saturday, these web pages, all hosted by Cyberserve, they were inaccessible.

“Black Shadow” also made available on Telegram, what he presented as the client file, in which included names, emails, and phone numbers of Kavim company users.

“The first data is there. If you do not contact us there will be more“The group of hackers warned in a message that accompanies the alleged company file.

On Friday night the hackers sent a message to Telegram alerting Cyberserve about their imminent attack.

“We have news for you,” they wrote. “I probably won’t be able to log into many sites tonight and that’s because Cyberserve and its customers have been our target. And what about the data? We have a lot”They continued.

According to Israeli media quoting experts, “Black shadow” is an anti-Israel hacker group that uses cybercrime techniques to obtain economic and ideological benefits.

In March, they hacked KLS Capital, an Israeli financial company. In December 2020, the group also infiltrated the Israeli insurance company, Shirbit, stealing large amounts of data from the company’s servers before demanding a ransom of almost a million dollars (864 million euros) and gradually revealing a large amount of company data.

This criminal incursion this Saturday comes as Iran was also the target of an unprecedented cyberattack on Tuesday, which paralyzed fuel distribution across the country.

Although the perpetrators could not be identified, the Iranian agency Fars singled out opponents of the Iranian regime as suspects.

In September 2010, the Stuxnet virus hit Iran’s nuclear program, causing a series of errors in the centrifuges used for uranium enrichment.

