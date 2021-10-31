Imitator of Ariana Grande in ‘Yo me Llamo’ caused terror in Amparo Grisales

Third program of ‘Yo me Llamo 2021’ and on the night of the show it had a curious presentation that ended with the jury of the program totally disconcerted. An Ariana Grande impersonator had been excited about her physical appearance, but when it came time to sing her voice did not meet the standards to continue in the show.

On the stage of ‘Yo me Llamo’ a young woman arrived to try to earn a place in the program as Ariana Grande, the renowned American artist, producer and actress. As soon as he entered, the three jurors showed their faces of illusion. The first impression the impersonator left with her wardrobe sowed hope for a great audition. Unfortunately, that expectation fell within a few seconds.

The woman chose the song ‘Touch It’ to try to impress, but it got out of tune very quickly. The first to show her disappointment was Amparo Grisales, who even turned her back on the contestant. In the end, the impersonator approached the jury table and with high tones forced them to stop the presentation. They told him that he had affinity problems and the pearl of Amparo arrived: “And from ‘screaming'”.

VIDEO: This was the curious presentation of the Ariana Grande impersonator in ‘Yo me Llamo’