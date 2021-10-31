Image of the Sun shows a “Halloween pumpkin”: NASA

The image of the Sun that looks like a Halloween pumpkin was taken on October 8. | Photo: NASA.

Prior to Halloween night, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released a “terrifying” image of the Sun, which appears to be a traditional “pumpkin” resplendent of “Halloween”.

NASA published a curious image of the sun captured by the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) in which the active regions of the king star are shown which when combined give the appearance of a Halloween pumpkin, also known as Jack-o-lantern.

In the impressive photograph you can see the shape of a pair of eyes above the center of the Sun, as well as a point that simulates a nose right in the middle and one more line of illuminated areas that look like the typical smile that this type of smile has. seasonal decor.

In addition, points of bright light can be seen radiating from both ends of the Sun’s circumference, as well as the halo that illuminates its contour.

According to the Administration, the active regions of the Sun appear brighter because they are areas that emit more light and energy, that is, they are markers of an intense and complex set of magnetic fields floating in the Sun’s atmosphere.

This image of the Sun shaped like a “Halloween pumpkin” taken on October 8, it combines two sets of wavelengths at 171 and 193 angstroms, typically colored in gold and yellow, to create an appearance particularly similar to pumpkins Halloween.

The use of different wavelengths when photographing the Sun, allows experts to know different characteristics of this star.

Pumpkins are one of the most popular items during the Day of the Dead and Halloween season, whose origin is believed to come from celtic festival a Samhain, lord of death, which was celebrated during the fall and winter marking the beginning of the coldest and darkest days of the year.

At that time, the Irish carved turnips that served as lamps in allusion to the legend of Jack o ‘Lantern.

One of the versions about the Jack’s story, tells about an evil man who managed to deceive the Devil, but who in the end condemned himself to roam the earth with no more company than a few fiery fathoms that I keep inside a turnip to light your way.

While another version talks about that actually Jack was a man trapped in a pumpkin by the design of a witch who he refused to help. Hence the pumpkin has human features.

When the Irish migrated to America, specifically the United States, many of them preserved their beliefs and traditions. However, they substituted squash for turnips due to the abundance of this vegetable in the new territory, which was also easier to carve.

Coinciding thus, the festivities of Halloween in America and pumpkins with the Celtic traditions of Samhain and turnips.