If you’ve always dreamed of driving the Batmobile, now you can build your own LEGO Batmobile thanks to Zavvi

In this article, HobbyConsolas could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Zavvi sells one of the most essential LEGO sets for every comic book and DC fan: a Tumbler Batmobile with over 2,000 pieces.

Without a doubt, Batman is DC’s most famous superhero, and one of the favorites of comic book lovers. It has jumped to the big screen many times and, in fact, we are waiting for a new adaptation; but Christopher Nolan boasts of having given life to one of the best Batman on the big screen.

And Nolan’s Batman had a very interesting Batmobile under his belt: the Tumbler, also called the Acrobat, with which he has starred in several vertiginous chases. And now, you can star in them with this LEGO set of the Batmobile Tumbler for 249.99 euros at Zavvi.

Get the LEGO Tumbler Batmobile for 249.99 euros!

This LEGO set is inspired by The Dark Knight, Nolan’s second Batman movie brought to life by Christian Bale. We know because the set Includes two figures: one of Batman and one of the legendary Heath Ledger Joker.

This highly realistic recreation is packed with genuine detail. This is a faithfully detailed replica, an impressive model that captures the iconic justice machine style of the Dark Knight trilogy, equipped with all kinds of weapons for combat.

This set consists of more than 2,000 pieces, so you have entertainment for a while. In addition to the parts to assemble the Batmobile, also contains a decorative plate which shows the model data, as well as two Batman and Joker minifigures.

By having so many small pieces, its use is recommended from 18 years, but you can always ride it as a family with teenagers or children if you are careful and supervise them properly.

And beware, the set comes with a surprise: if you buy it, you get a free officially licensed t-shirt. All you have to do is add the Tumbler and the shirt to the basket and your discount will be applied automatically.

So now you know: get the best LEGO set of the Batmobile for 249.99 euros, assemble it, display it at home and show that you are the most ardent Batman fan out there.