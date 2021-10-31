ideas with clothes that you already have

The scariest night of the year has arrived: Halloween is celebrated today 31 October And surely many will take advantage of the fact that this year falls on a Sunday to organize themed parties and evenings. For lovers of fancy dress And especially those of Halloween, dressing up is fun, but for others it can be difficult to choose how dressing up for Halloween without a costume. Don’t worry – you can make a big impression at parties even without dressing up, wearing clothes that we all have in our closets as we are going to see in the ideas that we now propose.

How to dress for Halloween without a costume: 5 simple ideas with clothes you already have

You can choose a look inspired by Harley Quinn, Wednesday Addams or Corpse Bride by playing with accessories or with “scary” makeup. In fact the colors of the season come to our aid, from pumpkin orange to witch purple. Here are some very simple ideas to dress up with the clothes you already have, either alone or as a couple.

Witch costume with a long skirt and velvet

Let’s start with the great classics: nothing does Halloween more than dressing up as a witch. The look is very simple to recreate and allows you to take advantage of a trend from fall 2021, such as velvet. A long black velvet dress is perfect to recreate the look, but a long velvet skirt and a black shirt or top is fine too, perhaps adding a belt with a square buckle. To complete the look you only need a pair of tall boots and a very accentuated makeup on the eyes, in shades of purple and black. Do you want to exaggerate? A pointy hat that you can make by creating a cone out of simple card stock or some black felt.

Pumpkin costume with a total orange look

Halloween is the right time to take out all the orange clothes: an oversized sweater or sweatshirt for example they are perfect for interpreting an enchanted pumpkin. Just a pair of socks of the same color and maybe some stickers to simulate eyes and mouth and the homemade costume is ready.

Ghost costume with a white sweater

The simplest costume ever is the ghost: an old sheet, two holes, and you’re good to go. But if you don’t want to stay overnight with a sheet over your head, the trick is simple: white dress or sweater and pants and a generous dose of white makeup in the face. The black and marked eyes will do the rest of the magic (and the FFP2 mask in this case is a great ally!)

Addams Family Costume

If you are a couple or a group of friends, why not try the Addams family looks? One couple can play Morticia and Gomez, while two friends can be Morticia and Wednesday. The costumes are very simple to make: Morticia wears a tight black dress, Gomez a pinstripe suit and mustache, and Wednesday a collared dress. (Don’t forget the braids!). The group effect is what will make the costume recognizable.

Cruella de Vil costume

The world of cinema comes to our aid with new inspirations: the film Cruella, for example, gave us a new version of the Disney character of Cruella De Vil, much more stylized and sophisticated. To recreate the look of Emma Stone, you first need the famous two-tone wig, or paint your hair in those two tones with fancy sprays, for use with black and white dresses. If they are striped or checkered prints it does not matter: the combination of the two colors will make the look absolutely recognizable. The extra touch? The gloves, bright red lipstick and cane.