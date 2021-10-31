“I have a sick fascination with zombie movies”

The role for which Australian actress Bianca Bradey (b.1983) is known in the world of terror is that of Brooke in the film Wyrmwood: Highway of the Dead (Kiah Roache-Turner, 2014), which recounts another outbreak of a zombie apocalypse, which has 82 percent critical approval on Rotten Tomatoes and is considered cult-like. And now its continuation has come, Wyrmwood: Apocalypse (2021), in which he takes up his role in a different way.

Apart from both films but also for the original, he has received nominations and awards at international festivals. And we have taken advantage of Sitges 2021 to interview her about the second. “I believe that what most attracted me to this project were the filmmakers, the Roache-Turner brothers, Kiah and Tristan. They inspire me ”, acknowledges Bianca Bradey. “They are passionate, inspiring. They want to be on the set, they are moviegoers. And I really enjoy working with them and I have a lot of confidence in their vision. “

“That I have returned for this second film is definitely due to them,” he continues. “The point is, I love being able to work with both of them again and explore whatever we’re going to do, whatever.” For the interpreter, “it’s so much fun being “with Kiah Roache-Turner” on set, and you are excited. You show up there and you know that whatever he does is going to be powerful, fun, exciting, and over the top. And you trust everything he says as if he were a wise man ”.

But, according to Bianca Bradey, “she lets you develop some of your ideas, feelings and inspirations for your character, she talks with you, and she can say yes or no, but you trust her judgment”. In any case, “find everything about the end of the world very intriguing. Not necessarily with zombies; just thinking about what would happen if societies collapsed and everything failed and what people would do according to human nature. “

‘Wyrmwood’ and the possibility of an apocalypse

Bronte

Preparing for the role was “somewhat complicated because it is a little later [de Wyrmwood: La carretera de los muertos] and Brooke is completely inhuman, so she is very animal and must have been quiet, emaciated and very thin because she no longer eats ”, the actress explains. “He is losing all his humanity and he does not speak, in a way that is scary. And really I wanted to scare the public by being unpredictable, not very sociable this time and rudimentary at the end ”.

“There are many different zombie movies, but I think the Roache-Turners have been aware of it,” continues Bianca Bradey. “The end of the world is very bleak, and I feel that the characters have lost a lot of their humanity and, at the same time, they still have that good humor, as if they had not completely lost it. I think the directors have taken it on board and it is not something that others around the world have included. [en sus largos]”.

On the other hand, the pandemic “delayed a bit” Wyrmwood: Apocalypse and, “when they were on set, they had to be very careful, wear masks all the time, check their temperature every time they got there. They were very rigorous because they were aware that if someone got sick, all production would stop”.

But Bianca Bradey “also believes that, with something like this happening in the world at that time, made more real than [el apocalipsis] was a possibility, that this could really happen. Maybe not with people turning into zombies, but the way it happens with experimental scientific studies on people is more plausible, and he thinks it feels more real. “

The narrative and interpretive tastes of Bianca Bradey

Bronte

The interpreter is not fond of the horror genre. “I am very fearful; I can’t handle the horror I’m afraid of the dark, I still think the Bogeyman is under my bed and I can’t sleep if I see [una película de] terror”, He confesses to us. “But I have something of an unhealthy fascination with zombies and those that are psychologically disturbing. I believe that I’d rather have my brain a little more tested than just scared. I don’t want to be scared. “

What Bianca Bradey does love is science fiction. “My favorite novel is Altered carbon [Richard K. Morgan, 2002], which was adapted as a television series, ”he tells us. “I like dystopias about the end of the world, and those of a future in which human beings can live forever and science has taken control … And I love romantic comedies,” he admits, and laughs. “But my favorite movie of all time is The fifth element [Luc Besson, 1997]; it’s kind of like the perfect movie for me ”.

Finally, the actresses he has had as references for this role on Wyrmwood: Apocalypse are Sigourney weaver (Avatar) and Milla Jovovich (Joan of Arc). “His strength and physicality really got to me,” says Bianca Bradey. “But, as for actresses like the ones I would like to be, I would say Emily blunt (Looper) is fantastic, beautiful and poetic, and Jennifer Lawrence (The great American scam) is enormously talented. But there are quite a few strong women, like Nicole Kidman [Los otros], which I have recently seen in Nine Perfect Strangers [David E. Kelley y John-Henry Butterworth, 2021], and it is fabulous ”.