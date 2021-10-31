“I have a sick fascination with zombie movies”

The role for which Australian actress Bianca Bradey (b.1983) is known in the world of terror is that of Brooke in the film Wyrmwood: Highway of the Dead (Kiah Roache-Turner, 2014), which recounts another outbreak of a zombie apocalypse, which has 82 percent critical approval on Rotten Tomatoes and is considered cult-like. And now its continuation has come, Wyrmwood: Apocalypse (2021), in which he takes up his role in a different way.

Apart from both films but also for the original, he has received nominations and awards at international festivals. And we have taken advantage of Sitges 2021 to interview her about the second. “I believe that what most attracted me to this project were the filmmakers, the Roache-Turner brothers, Kiah and Tristan. They inspire me ”, acknowledges Bianca Bradey. “They are passionate, inspiring. They want to be on the set, they are moviegoers. And I really enjoy working with them and I have a lot of confidence in their vision. “

“That I have returned for this second film is definitely due to them,” he continues. “The point is, I love being able to work with both of them again and explore whatever we’re going to do, whatever.” For the interpreter, “it’s so much fun being “with Kiah Roache-Turner” on set, and you are excited. You show up there and you know that whatever he does is going to be powerful, fun, exciting, and over the top. And you trust everything he says as if he were a wise man ”.

But, according to Bianca Bradey, “she lets you develop some of your ideas, feelings and inspirations for your character, she talks with you, and she can say yes or no, but you trust her judgment”. In any case, “find everything about the end of the world very intriguing. Not necessarily with zombies; just thinking about what would happen if societies collapsed and everything failed and what people would do according to human nature. “

‘Wyrmwood’ and the possibility of an apocalypse

Bronte

Preparing for the role was “somewhat complicated because it is a little later [de Wyrmwood: La carretera de los muertos] and Brooke is completely inhuman, so she is very animal and must have been quiet, emaciated and very thin because she no longer eats ”, the actress explains. “He is losing all his humanity and he does not speak, in a way that is scary. And really I wanted to scare the public by being unpredictable, not very sociable this time and rudimentary at the end ”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2021 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button