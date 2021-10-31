“I don’t know how much money I have”

About to be fulfilled 20 years since the premiere of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the film adaptation of the first act of JK Rowling’s literary saga, there are many who wonder between nostalgia and curiosity what has become of one of the most visible and recognizable faces of the cast of actors.

We talk about Rupert grint (33) that, together with Daniel Radcliffe (32) and Emma Watson (31), won the affection of millions of followers of the novels around the world. The British actor, who played Ron Weasley, faithful friend and squire of Harry Potter and whose love story with Hermione kept more than one in suspense, is probably the one who is having the most trouble making a name for himself after leaving Hogwarts. Which does not mean that it is going badly. Not much less.

Although the truth is that if we focus exclusively on his film career, his achievements are far from those harvested by Daniel Radcliffe. Obviously, everyone has had a hard time shedding the long shadow of their characters, but Radcliffe, since the last Harry Potter installment was released 10 years ago, has divided his time between film, television and theater without much space to the respite.

A different case is the Emma Watson, whose vision of the film industry is changing to such an extent that it is increasingly speculated that she could abandon her acting career. And she gives clues about it.

“Being behind the camera and learning how it works is the most enriching thing I have learned in confinement. When I was young, I always thought that the most exciting thing would be to become someone’s ‘muse’; and, of course, as women, we are inspiring, but it is more powerful to tell your own story and that of other people, “she said just a couple of days ago on her Instagram profile.

Enlarge Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in 2011. Ilona Higgins

But let’s go back to Rupert Grint. As we said, he may not have reached the popularity heights of his co-stars, and it is true that he has not released a movie since 2015 and is now more focused on the universe of series with Servant, but the Briton has shown to have a good nose for business.

And it is that the actor, in addition to the income from television and cinema, has created a business network betting hard on him real estate business. Thanks to his stint as Ron Weasley, Grint earned, according to Celebrity Net Worth, more than € 60 million, but over the years he has acquired numerous properties that could reach a total value of about € 40 million. It is difficult to arrive at a true estimate of the amount of your fortune, but it is easy to say that you have money for many lives.

“In fact, I don’t know how much I have. I couldn’t even guess, “he told Radio Times in an interview a long time ago. That said: a magician of business.