“I can’t really tell the difference”: iPhone 13 doesn’t impress Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has admitted that he is not impressed with the latest iPhone and Apple Watch models.

“I have the new iPhone. I can’t really tell the difference“Wozniak commented in an interview with Yahoo Finance.” The ‘software’ it contains applies to older iPhones, I think, and that’s the good part, “he added.

The company’s latest smartphone, which was unveiled last month, has had a fairly positive reception overall. However, some critics have consistently criticized the perception of stagnation of the new functions and the lack of radical changes from previous iPhones.

“I’m concerned about the breadth and the size, but I don’t study it,” Wozniak added. “I’m only interested in whether our products are good.”

The 71-year-old electronics engineer mentioned that he does not follow financial news or review the company’s earnings, in relation to the earnings report released this week. “I am glad that Apple is such a healthy company. We are a company that manages to keep our name“Wozniak noted, apparently referring to the identity change announced by Facebook.