Hugh Jackman’s expensive joke to congratulate Ryan Reynolds on birthday

Hollywood separates and unites people, and like this last case, it united Ryan reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who are great friends, although there are times when they show that they also want to. As is tradition, every Reynolds birthday is a party, with plenty of jokes, especially from his wife, Blake Lively.

It is not the only one, for Hugh Jackman has taken advantage of the 45th birthday of his friend to play a joke that has gone viral on the networks. The protagonist of ‘Wolverine’ wanted to be more original than a congratulation, and did not hesitate to spend the money that is necessary for it.

The Australian actor uploaded a congratulatory video for his friend to his Instagram stories. A video in which you can see the entire film crew congratulating Ryan Reynolds until reaching him at the end. On his turn, when congratulating him, he points out that “is not easy”, while sighing.

He then asks the cameraman: “How many people?”, Pulling out a wad of bills to “bribe” the team for having done him the favor of congratulating Ryan Reynolds. “This was 15 people … then they say I don’t love you”adds later.

A congratulations by way of revenge

This original way to congratulate Ryan Reynolds on his birthday has also served as revenge for the gift he gave him in his 53rd birthday last October 12: Ryan Reynolds face socks.

And it is that despite all the piques and the jokes between them, there are a great friendship and mutual admiration. They have also had the opportunity to work together on the big screen, in films such as ‘X-Men Origins’ and ‘Deadpool 2’.