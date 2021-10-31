How to download GCam on your Xiaomi mobile: easy method

Take better photos with your Xiaomi mobile thanks to GCam: now it is easier than ever to get the best version for your mobile.

Using the Google camera app, known as GCam, has become one of the easiest and simplest ways to improve the quality of the camera of practically any mobile, this being a method widely used by Xiaomi mobile owners.

But sometimes, find the most suitable version of GCam, and the configuration that allows us to get the most out of the cameras of our mobiles is not as simple as it might seem. Luckily a new app has come to greatly facilitate this process.

GCamloader, the app to get the best GCam on your Xiaomi mobile

The app in question is Gcamloader, and it is the latest creation of the Xiaomiui community.

Despite being compatible with practically any mobile, regardless of its brand, the app includes a large repertoire of Xiaomi mobiles for those who can get the best combination of app and configuration for GCam.

The first step to get the best version of GCam available for our mobile is, logically, choose the mobile model. For this, the app includes the most popular brands and the models of each one of them. However, it also includes a search engine from which to find our model entering your name.

When found, the application will display the recommended GCam version for the device, next to a download button which will direct us to the page where we can download the APK file. This file will have to be installed manually.

The Xiaomi phones with the best camera you can buy now

In most cases, you will also need to download the XML configuration file that allows you to adjust the parameters of the camera app, to adapt them to the hardware of the device. This file will be linked next to the application download button seen in the previous step, next to the “Config” text.

The XML file must be saved in a specific folder of the device’s internal storage, which will depend on the version of the Google Camera app that has been installed. Usually this folder will be inside the “Download” directory. However, the instructions will be detailed on the help page of the application itself.

When the process is finished, the Google camera app will be completely ready to use, and to completely replace the Xiaomi camera application offering better image quality and taking advantage of all the capabilities of the device’s sensors. However, keep in mind that some of the exclusive MIUI camera functions will not be available in the Google camera app.

