How to delete your WhatsApp status uploaded by mistake

The beginning of this 2021 the application of chats by Messenger service snapshot WhatsApp he had a very bad time. A crisis that did not take away his position as the app most downloaded in the world in its category did reduce the number of users around the world by several million.

To make amends for your problem, the affiliate company of Facebook was applied in creating improved tools to protect the privacy and security of its customers that were included in this year’s big update.

Recent previews include: posts temporary, the function “see oncez ”, the locks with fingerprint or the multi-device mode Among other functions, but one that is still in testing is to immediately remove the states that you upload by mistake, so pay attention to this.

The functionality that comes to the door is the Undo the sending of a status and which is currently available in the version beta 2.21.22.6 by WhatsApp Android.

With this you can quickly remove a state; be it photo, video or text, that you publish by mistake and that will give you a few seconds to delete it instantly without having to access to delete it manually, as Gmail allows you.

Its operation is simple: when you publish your content you will see the legend at the bottom of the screen State Sent and to its right side an Undo button. If you press it, a second notice appears notifying you that the status in question has been removed.

For now it is possible to delete a status in WhatsApp without problem, but the procedure consists in Accessing the section of state and press the three points (configuration) in your story, then press again the photo or text in question for a few moments to be able to delete it when the icon of the trash can that you must press appears above.

It’s not a particularly difficult process, but it takes a bit longer than you might want when you’re in a rush to remove content that you accidentally uploaded and don’t want other people to see.

This way you can react quickly enough to remove that uncomfortable state before someone else reaches to visualize it or take a picture. screenshot.

