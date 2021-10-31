How much time does a doctor spend on each visit?

Joe Biden, President of the United States of America.

In Spain the optimal patient schedule is around 25 or 30 patients, with an attention of at least 10 minutes. A reality that is not always fulfilled but that is in stark contrast to the attention they give in the United States. According to Medscape’s 2021 Young Physician Compensation Report, 62 percent of physicians dedicate 16 minutes or less each one of his patients. Meanwhile, in Spain, the dedication of a physician to each patient is around five to six minutes, which is a difference of almost 10 minutes less than their American counterparts.

In this way, according to the Medscape 2021 report, more than half of American doctors dedicate between 30 and 45 hours per week to care for patients. A time that, when it comes to being distributed, means that each health worker cannot dedicate more than 15 minutes to each patient in their working day.

To direct care, healthcare professionals should add bureaucratic work. It is in these tasks where the report states that three-quarters of doctors dedicate 10 hours or more a week to attend to administrative and management work.

The return to the presence to Primary Care in Spain It puts on the table the comparison with the US, placing Spain at a disadvantage in terms of the time dedicated to each patient. According to the data collected by Medical Writing, a Spanish health worker dedicates an average of five minutes to each patient. If we follow the report prepared by the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), already in 2011, the focus was on the need to dedicate to the Specialties between 60 and 90 minutes of consultation, while the reviews should be around 15-20 minutes, figures very far from the time actually spent.

It is worth mentioning that the consultation times are included in the European Charter of Patient Rights, which stipulates that “Physicians must devote adequate time to their patients, including time spent providing information.” ORn double right, that of patients and that of professionals, which can hardly be granted with the current congestion in the health system.

TO wage level, this report measures the compensation obtained by the almost 2,500 American doctors consulted in 2020, a year in which despite the pandemic the study states that “it ended with a general income similar to the previous year.” Specifically, US salaries are around $ 242,000 per year (about 208,000 euros) for Primary Care and $ 344,000 per year (about 296,000 euros) in Specialties.

This report also highlights how, on average, male doctors continue to earn more than their female colleagues, both in Primary Care and in Specialties. A reality that is more accentuated among professionals between 35 and 54 years of age.

If we put the focus on Spanish salary data, the distance with American salaries is accentuated. Thus, at this point we should mention the proposal of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) to annually increase the Health budget allocated to Primary by 2.5 percent until reaching 25 percent of the total , with a view to increasing remuneration. An amount based on the recommendations issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Forum of Primary Care Physicians and the European Union of General Practitioners (UEMO).